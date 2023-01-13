Not even the most electric NFL stars are immune to power outages.
Count San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle among the thousands that remain without electricity in the Bay Area on Friday due to the onslaught of heavy storms which have blitzed the region to start 2023.
Kittle on Thursday night tweeted at Pacific Gas & Electric, “Yo @PGE4Me I’ve been without power going on 4 days. A lil help would be appreciated thanks. Just trying to prepare for something this weekend.” He replied with a GIF of Fred Flintstone rubbing two sticks together in an attempt to make fire.
The utility responded on Friday morning, writing back, “We’ve got our offense, defense and special teams on this, George! We’ve got the power back for 2.4M people through the past two weeks’ storms, and we’re gonna get you (and everyone else still out) back as soon as we can!” The post was liked by Kittle.
Nearly 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area have lost their power in recent weeks as a result of the intense weather systems which have brought torrential rain, howling winds, widespread flooding and even hail.
As of Thursday at 5 p.m., 6,689 Bay Area residents were still without electricity, 83% of whom live in the South Bay. Though Kittle resides in Nashville during the offseason, he, like many 49ers players, rents a place in Santa Clara, where Levi’s Stadium is located, while the season is in full swing.
Blackouts during the playoffs may be a sore subject for 49ers fans, bringing back flashbacks of the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, which famously featured a 34 minute delay during the second half due to a power outage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
That said, Kittle and the 49ers have been playing lights out football heading into the postseason, riding a 10-game winning streak, their third longest in franchise history. The team's quest for a sixth Lombardi Trophy begins Saturday when they host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Heavy rains and gusts are forecast to potentially lash Levi's Stadium during the game.