Hopeful campers might have to rethink their plans in the coming weeks as three campgrounds in Yosemite National Park have been closed temporarily starting Monday.
Lower and North Pines Campgrounds and Housekeeping Camp will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as the melting snowpack increases the chances for flooding.
“Unlike the last month’s forecast of flooding, the extended forecast calls for warm weather indefinitely,” Yosemite National Park stated on their Facebook page on Monday. “As of May 1, the park had more than double the average amount of snow for this time of year.”
With warmer weather and more than the usual amount of snow, the Merced River poses a potential flood risk, and may “remain above flood stage for some time,” according to the national park.
Earlier this month the Department of Water Resources issued a report that the snowpack was melting at a slower pace than previously expected due to cooler temperatures, but it appears that warm weather is now here for the time being.
Crews are also still working away at clearing the snow from certain parts of the park, particularly by Crane Flat and Tioga Pass. On Saturday snowplows were able to clear around 11 miles of Tioga Road in this area.
“There is not yet an estimated opening date for Tioga Road,” said another post to the park’s Facebook page. “Snowpack was measured on April 1 as 240% of average, the highest ever recorded for this area. In previous years with very heavy snowpack, Tioga Road did not re-open until late June or early July.”
It’s likely that Yosemite will still be dealing with heavy snow into the summer months, according to the post.
As for the campgrounds at risk of flooding, there might be more added to the closure list — another announcement is expected Monday evening.