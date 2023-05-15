24346250_web1_copy_210228-SFE-Outdoors-Yosemite_1

The snowpack this year was double the amount the park usually gets. 

Hopeful campers might have to rethink their plans in the coming weeks as three campgrounds in Yosemite National Park have been closed temporarily starting Monday.

Lower and North Pines Campgrounds and Housekeeping Camp will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as the melting snowpack increases the chances for flooding.

