A toddler was fatally injured when a redwood tree fell onto his family's Sonoma County home during Wednesday night's storm.
Emergency units were called about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to the home located in the 2800 block of Joy Road in Occidental after receiving reports that the boy had been pinned by a large tree that fell onto the residence, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
Responding rescuers administered life-saving measures to the injured boy, but he died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Aeon, who was also known as "Goldie" due to his blonde hair and sunny attitude, lived at the home with his parents and two siblings, and was inside when three redwood trees fell onto the home and onto his father's truck, according to the GoFundMe.
"Goldie loved to dance, music moved his soul," wrote Liz Haskins, the boy's aunt. "He was kind, gentle, and had the most loving spirit. He loved the outdoors like his mama and his daddy was his hero. He was deeply adored by his family and he instantly stole the hearts of those around him."
The donations raised by the GoFundMe will be used to cover funeral costs to honor Aeon's life. Contributions will also be used to help Aeon's family find a new home and vehicle, and the GoFundMe has raised more than $43,000 of a $100,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.