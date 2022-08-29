Waymo car

Waymo is withholding trip-level data around on its limited ride-hail service in San Francisco by claiming confidentiality about some of the data.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Despite their ubiquity on San Francisco’s streets, Waymo’s pearly white autonomous vehicles have an air of mystery about them. Like The City’s growing population of coyotes, these purring electric Jaguars may appear in any neighborhood, at any time of day or night and sometimes in packs.

Now, the Google subsidiary is hoping to preserve a certain amount of mystery around its operations in San Francisco by claiming confidentiality on some of the data it is required to publicly report. Specifically, Waymo is seeking to withhold trip-level data on its limited ride-hail service in San Francisco, including pickup and dropoff locations, time of day, and miles traveled. It also wants to make information about its charging stations confidential.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider