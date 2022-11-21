waymo

A Waymo Jaguar vehicle waits at a pedestrian crossing.

 Waymo

Driverless rides will soon be taking to the streets of San Francisco.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) granted Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., a permit to participate in its driverless pilot program, the CPUC announced Friday.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

