Waymo began as Google's self-driving car project in 2009 and remains based in Mountain View. 

 The Examiner

The autonomous ride hailing service Waymo announced Wednesday their intent to expand into Los Angeles.

Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana explained that after success in San Francisco and Phoenix, Los Angeles is the next logical step for Waymo.

