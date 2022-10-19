The autonomous ride hailing service Waymo announced Wednesday their intent to expand into Los Angeles.
Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana explained that after success in San Francisco and Phoenix, Los Angeles is the next logical step for Waymo.
"L.A. is a remarkable, vibrant place – and Waymo's experience leaves us best positioned to tackle its driving complexity," said Mawakana. "We're working closely with Angelenos to ensure we're addressing the transportation needs and priorities of their communities as we bring the Waymo driver to L.A."
Waymo began as Google's self-driving car project in 2009 and remains based in Mountain View. The first Waymo rides began in 2017 in Phoenix, amongst a number of other autonomous vehicle companies performing beta tests in the area.
The company boasts the highest number of fully autonomous miles driven in San Francisco, and is the only public-facing commercial autonomous rideshare service in Phoenix.
Like Los Angeles, the Phoenix metro area has somewhat lacking public transportation infrastructure. Mayor of L.A. Eric Garcetti sees Waymo as a means to connect Angelenos and a welcome change to the city's car culture.
"We need to give Angelenos real alternatives to owning their own vehicle – including a world-class public transportation network, a range of active transportation options, and the convenience of mobility as a service across our city," said Garcetti. "By adding Waymo to our growing list of ways to get around, we're making good on our commitment to ease congestion on our streets, clean our air, and give people a better way to get where they need to go."
Waymo vehicles often have AV-specialists behind the wheel for safety, even when self-driving, and can be switched to a "manual mode" and driven like a regular car. Fully autonomous Waymo rides, without safety specialists, became available in S.F. back in June.
The public rollout in both San Francisco and Phoenix has hit a few snags.
In Phoenix, a Waymo vehicle in manual mode was involved in a minor crash in 2020 with a reckless driver, and a year later a self-driving van got stuck in an intersection and then "ran away" from its rescue team, according to The Verge.
Arizonans had mixed reviews of the Waymo vehicles even before their commercial debut. Several documented incidents of harassment occurred in 2018, including drivers of other vehicles threatening Waymo pilots at gunpoint and aggressively pushing vans off the road, according to the Arizona Republic.
There were two recorded S.F. incidents in 2021 after the company began offering commercial rides in the area. Both involved Waymo vehicles in manual mode — one struck a person on an electric scooter with no injuries reported, and one car struck a pedestrian, whose injuries were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.
Wednesday's announcement cites Waymo's 12 years of testing as adequate preparation for its L.A. debut. Street safety stakeholders endorsed the arrival of Waymo in Los Angeles, including the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition.
"LACBC is thrilled to have Waymo joining us in the movement to make roads in Los Angeles and beyond safer for everyone. We believe that autonomous vehicles, when designed properly, have the potential to make bicycles, pedestrians and other motorists safer on the streets," said LACBC director Eli Akira Kaufman. "Waymo has demonstrated a commitment to safety, and we're excited to partner with them on this shared mission."