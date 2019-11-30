A water main break near Jackson Street disrupted cable car service. (Courtesy photo)

Water main breaks flood city streets, homes

Three water mains broke Thursday night on Potrero Hill in San Francisco, flooding homes and part of U.S. Highway 101, according to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.

A water main broke Thursday night on Potrero Hill in San Francisco around 9:30 p.m. and was flooding the northbound side of Highway 101, SFPUC spokesperson Suzanne Gautier said.

Officials found a 12-inch main break at 22nd Street and Rhode Island streets. Breaks in a 6-inch main at Kansas and California streets and an 8-inch main at Kansas and 22nd streets were also identified early Friday morning.

Water service in the area was shut down while crews made repairs.

Three homes were also damaged with garage and basement-level flooding, Gautier said.

Elsewhere in The City a reader reported a water main break at Jackson Street overnight that caused cable car service to be temporarily suspended.

Bay City News contributed to this report

