Watch out for Chase Center’s ‘ride-hail blackout zone’ when taking Uber and Lyft

Traffic congestion — and lots of it.

That’s the worst case scenario for Chase Center arena’s opening Friday night.

That fear has prompted a push from Mayor London Breed and other Warriors leadership to get event attendees onto Muni, even making Muni free for ticket holders.

But should attendees end up snubbing Muni to take Uber home from Chase Center, they’ll have to contend with a “blackout zone” crafted by transit officials to funnel Uber pickups before and after events.

Pickups will only be allowed at designated points near the arena — elsewhere, there’s a ban on pickups.

Above, a map of where ride-hails like Uber and Lyft are not allowed to pick up passengers.

The “Chase Center Event Day Ride Hail Operations Plan,” crafted by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, details city streets designated “No stopping at any time,” where pickups and dropoffs are legally prohibited.

Those prohibited pickup streets include Third Street from the Lefty O’Doul Bridge (near Oracle Park) all the way to 18th Street, and on Mariposa from the water to Interstate 280. Ride-hail pickups are also prohibited along 16th Street, from Missouri Street all the way to the water.

Additionally, Uber has crafted a digital no-pickup zone called a “geofence” in a two-block radius around Chase Center, from Mission Bay North to 16th Street.

Above, a map shows where to pickup Uber after a Chase Center event.

If you want to hop in an Uber after a Chase Center event, however, you do have options. Chase Center officials have released a map of pickup zones nearby. Three of those pickup zones are along Terry A Francois Boulevard, which runs along the water behind Chase Center, two are on Mission Bay Boulevard South, right near Third Street, and two more are along Fourth Street, along University of California San Francisco’s medical center.

The City isn’t leaving everything to chance.

SFMTA will have 26 parking control officers in the area focusing on traffic flow, safety, and parking and curb enforcement — so Uber and Lyft drivers especially may need to adhere to the rules of the road.

And if ultimately taking ride-hails becomes too much of a hassle, Muni is running T-Third trains from a newly rebuilt train platform right outside Chase Center, and two revived bus routes — the 78X-16th Street Arena Express and 79X-Van Ness Arena Express — will shuttle arena-goers to 16th Street BART station and to the Marina District, respectively.

joe@sfexaminer.com