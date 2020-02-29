Washington state patient becomes first person in US to die from COVID-19

A person walks in Downtown LA near the corner of 7th and Figueroa wearing a protective mask on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

One person in King County has died due to a novel coronavirus infection, public health – Seattle and King County officials announced Saturday morning. It is the first death attributed to the virus in the United States.

“It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus.”

The announcement followed late-breaking news Friday night of two new cases in King and Snohomish counties. Those two patients had tested positive for the virus locally, but those results had not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Donald Trump announced that the White House would be hosting a press conference on coronavirus developments Saturday.

By Sydney Brownstone, The Seattle Times

U.S.

