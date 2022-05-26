As time wound down in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals Thursday night, the crowd at Chase Center rose to its feet and roared. Their Warriors had completed a most improbable journey, outlasting a talented Dallas Mavericks team to earn a return trip to the NBA Finals.

One by one, the starters checked out to ovations. The chants went up: "Waaarioooors!!! Waaarioooors!!" And the party was on. Towels waved. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson did a little dance in the corner of the court. And it was all over.

Golden State had defeated Dallas, 120-110, in a true team effort, built on inspired defense, timely buckets and unexpected heroes. The Warriors will now embark on the last leg of their voyage, taking on either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat for basketball's ultimate prize. If this series was any indication, they have every chance of pulling it off. Against all odds, after two years of struggle, Golden State is back in the conversation. Dynasty interrupted? No longer.

During the postgame celebration, no one left the arena. The conference trophy was brought out and presented, to yet more roaring and adoring. Draymond Green hoisted the Oscar Robertson trophy over his head.

"We won 15 games two years ago. A group of young guys and experienced guys ... this group continued to put the work in. Our coaching staff is amazing. And we're here!," said Draymond Green.

Steph Curry was named series MVP, earning the first-ever Magic Johnson trophy. The crowd erupted in the "M-V-P!" chant on cue.

"Now I'm happy," said Curry. "It's a blessing. To be back in the Finals, this is special. For our fan base. To do it in this new building. ... This isn't the ultimate goal. But we got to celebrate this."

Game 5 was never really in doubt, with Golden State controlling developments from the tip, for the most part. The Warriors jumped out to an early lead and extended it in the second quarter, going into halftime with a 17-point lead. They led by as many as 23 during stretches of the third quarter, led by Klay Thompson's hot hand. He finished with a game-high 32 points, on 12-for-25 shooting. Dallas put a bit of a scare into the crowd late in the third, cutting the lead to nine at one point. But the Warriors kept their cool. The team's veteran leadership did not get rattled and got business done.

And all this on a relatively off night for Curry. The baby-faced assassin didn't quite have it, shooting an anemic 19% from the floor and only 2-for-7 from three-point range. He finished with only 15 points. But, the funny thing is, Golden State didn't need him to carry the load in Game 5. His fellow Splash Brother was there to hoist his teammate onto his shoulders.

"Dub Nation knows what he's about," said Curry, regarding Thompson. "What he brings to our team. You saw what he went through these last two years. So let's hear it!" The crowd went nuts.

Klay was coaxed to the microphone.

"I'm so happy to be back," said Thompson. "I can't believe we're back. We still have four more to go Dub Nation!"

It was an emotional moment for everyone involved. The perfect capper to a long stretch marked by a pandemic and injury. The team photo was shot, and you could see this was a band of brothers.

In fact, most everyone in that photo contributed to the Game 5 victory. The biggest surprise was the play of Nemanja Bjelica, a little-used veteran who barely got off the bench the whole series. But there he was in the second quarter, picked to spell Draymond Green. It was a risky move by head coach Steve Kerr, but that's how he rolls. Like Bay Area legends Bruce Bochy and Bill Walsh before him, Kerr has shown that he has a knack for playing the right card, even if it's a bit unconventional. Turns out Bjelica was an ace in the hole. He ended up playing 21 minutes, provided some much-need rebounding, played good defense on Dallas' star Luka Dončić and even sank a key three-pointer. It was an unexpected stroke of genius from Kerr, something we've all come to expect.

"Beli was brilliant tonight," said Kerr. "If I was a bit smarter, I would've played him a bit earlier in this series."

Years ago, the Warriors used the slogan, "Strength in Numbers." It was a testament to the team's deep bench, populated by wily veterans like Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala. That depth helped Golden State earn three championship rings, overwhelming opponents with a second-team that could start in most NBA cities. As this edition worked its way through an injury-plagued season, featuring more ups and downs than a telenovela, the strength of Golden State's substitutes was a legitimate question mark. They had two 19-year-old rookies, for one (Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody). An injury-prone veteran (Otto Porter Jr.). Some untested journeymen (Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson). And a talented Serbian wing who may have played his best basketball (Nemanja Bjelica).

It wasn't an imposing group, but Kerr found a way to use them all, in various ways and at varying levels. Every one of the team's role players made significant contributions at one point or another. And the Warriors' coaching staff got a real good look at what they all brought to the table. How they could help, against whom and when.

It wasn't until the postseason that Kerr and Co. had a chance to use the whole tool kit. The Big Three took turns sitting out large stretches of the regular season, recovering from a variety of injuries and ailments. They finally pieced it all together for the playoffs, teaming up with first-line players like Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney to create a new variety of "death lineups" that looked better and better as the playoffs wore on, vanquishing the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies along the way. And in each series, Kerr turned to different members of the mix to play significant roles. Bjelica had a big Game 2 against Denver. Payton played crucial defense against the Grizzlies' Ja Morant, before succumbing to a broken elbow. When it came to Dallas, unlikely heroes like Moody, Kuminga and Bjelica took turns filling the voids and providing whatever spark was needed.

Now, don't get me wrong. This team still revolves around its stars. Championship blood is championship blood. But if we learned anything during the first installment of this dynasty, it's this: The NBA postseason is a grueling march that requires fresh legs at times. This Warriors team has those reserves aplenty. And it showed Thursday night at Chase Center.

Kerr summarized the accomplishment after the game, putting some real perspective on the Warriors' achievement.

“It’s pretty amazing. It’s so difficult to get to the Finals. An NBA season is such a marathon," said Kerr. "Frankly, it’s exhausting. For the core group … to be part of that six times in eight years, I don’t know what to say. It takes an enormous amount of skill and work."

“These last couple of years have been difficult, with the injuries. Worst record in the league two years ago. Last year, it felt like we spent the year trying to get back on track. And we did. Really proud of the guys for being resolute the last couple of years … knowing it was the only path back here."

