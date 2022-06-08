The Golden State Warriors’ watch parties kept Chase Center’s Thrive City rocking during the NBA playoffs. Now, fittingly enough for the grandeur of the NBA Finals, the festivities are expanding as watch parties for Game 3 and Game 4 will be held inside of the arena itself.
Fans will be able to view the games in real-time on the arena’s center-hung scoreboard, the largest of its kind in the NBA, measuring 9,699 square feet with roughly 24 million pixels. All indoor watch parties will also feature performances by the Warriors Entertainment Teams, giveaways and more.
Tickets are required and cost $25 with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Warriors Community Foundation, which supports education and youth development in Alameda and San Francisco Counties. Holders are also given free Muni rides on their event day. Should there be a Game 6 in the best-of-seven series, tickets for that party will go on sale at a later date.
Previously members of Dub Nation flocked to Thrive City to watch both home and road playoff games on the Chase Center’s outdoor video boards as part of the Warriors’ “Fan Fest” events.
The exterior of the building overlooking the Thrive City entrance, where roughly 80% of patrons enter the building, measures 74 feet wide by 42 feet tall and features 3,108 square feet of LED space.
This space allows fans to enjoy lawn games, test their basketball skills on Thrive City’s outdoor court and, most importantly, cheer for the Warriors on the big screen. A second viewing area for the “Fan Fest” events is set up at Chase Center’s esplanade.
Tickets for the Game 3 and Game 4 watch parties inside the Chase Center are still available with seating in the arena’s upper level. Doors for both events open at 5 p.m. with tipoff at 6 p.m.