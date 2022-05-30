Buckle up for the NBA Finals, San Francisco. It's Warriors vs. Celtics, first team to four, starting Thursday night at Chase Center. For basketball historians, this is an absolute classic matchup that evokes grainy memories of Wilt Chamberlain battling Bill Russell in the paint. Giants of the game, literally and figuratively.

These two franchises represent basketball royalty, having appeared in a combined 34 finals en route to collecting 23 rings (Celtics 17, Warriors 6). But make no mistake, those ghosts are long gone and that glorious history won't matter much come tip-off. This is the new NBA, built on ball movement, three-point shooting and tenacious defense. With only two teams left standing, expect to see all of the above, and plenty of it.

Golden State comes into the matchup as a slight favorite, garnering — 165 odds in Vegas. That means the odds-makers think the Warriors have about a 60% chance of bringing home the trophy. Boston is no slouch, having split its season series with the Dubs and clinching their last two postseason series with dramatic, Game 7 victories. Both teams do it on both ends of the floor, featuring dynamic scorers and staunch defenders. Golden State started its season hot, cooled off and then found its top form in the playoffs. Boston was a .500 team back in January, then caught fire and finished the season on an amazing run. They finished with a 26-6 run that translated into the postseason.

With the finals just three days away, the Warriors gathered to scrimmage at Chase Center on Memorial Day, then took some time to talk hoops with the gathered media. Here's what they had to say and here's what you need to know about the 2022 NBA Finals.

Celtics magic

It may be years since the days of Russell, or Red Auerbach, or even Larry Bird. But there's something magical about playing the Boston Celtics. Historically, they are the league's gold standard. Going into Beantown is never easy, and the Warriors will have to bring their full compliment of experience and toughness to overcome the mythical lucky leprechauns at TD Garden

"Anybody with a subjective point of view will tell you the Celtics and the Lakers are the two biggest brands in the game," said head coach Steve Kerr. "They each have the most history to their franchises. There's just something about playing in Boston that feels special. We only play there once a year in the regular season, but it always feels like a special game. Their fans love the game. There's a great energy there. The green and white jerseys. It's classic NBA stuff."

As for this particular matchup, Kerr gave deserved respect.

"Boston is a helluva the team," said Kerr. "The best defensive team in the league this year. Obviously, they've been through a lot to get here, not just this year, but over the past five, six years. They've been building for this. And I really admire the job they've done building the roster. ... So great team, and we're gonna have to play well to beat 'em."

Rested vs. tested

Boston comes into the finals having won its last two series in seven games. That's some extra wear and tear on bodies that bodes well for the Warriors. Golden State will have a full week off before Game 1, while Boston flew home from Miami after its big win Sunday night. Then they'll have to fly across country on Tuesday to meet NBA media obligations in San Francisco on Wednesday. That's a lot of mileage, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see some dead legs on the Celtics side come Thursday.

Golden State is not counting on that, though. And rightfully so. This Boston squad has met all challenges to date. It would be foolhardy to take them lightly.

"I don't think that it hurts them in any way," said Kerr. "Health is always something that you worry about as a coach ... whether you play a seven-game series or four games. We got three guys injured and we haven't gotten (to) seven yet. So it doesn't necessarily connect. Sometimes you get through a gauntlet like that, and come out on the other side, and you're stronger for it. Once you get to this point, and you get a fresh start, I think nothing else really matters. You're here and you lay it on the line."

Tatum, Brown and Smart

The Warriors are famous for their "Big Three," consisting of Curry, Klay Thomnpson and Draymond Green. But the Celtics have their own dynamic trio, featuring former Cal Bear Jaylon Brown, offensive mastermind Jayson Tatum and defensive specialist Marcus Smart. All three create matchup problems for the Warriors, on both ends of the court.

Curry summed up his thoughts on the Celtics' top weapons, starting with Tatum.

"He's a dynamic scorer," said Curry. "He's taken another step in terms of being able to read how certain defenses are going at him. He's had some big, clutch moments and big games that he needed to step up. So, he's a problem. Jaylen Brown (has) shown the scoring ability. He can take over and dominate a game start to finish. So you got to just try to continue to make it tough. We've had some good challenges these first three rounds with some dynamic scorers. But they're different. They're different beasts. All five guys gotta be ready."

Left unsaid, Smart was the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year. Kerr actually compared him to Green in his comments Monday, which is high praise for any defender. Curry also sees the similarities.

"Marcus has demonstrated that knack for the ball," said Curry. "The unheralded, hustle plays and all that type of stuff. He takes pride in what he can do on that end of the floor, just like Draymond does."

Does size matter?

Golden State has long eschewed the need for a conventional center, often playing small lineups in an effort to accelerate the pace of play that works in a hot-shooting team's favor. The three-pointers add up and that can lead to blow-outs. But the Warriors' weakness this season has often been exposed against teams with a bit of size. Boston has that length and height, and that could cause problems.

Kerr's not too worried. He's been playing the matchup game for years. "(Kevon Looney) and Draymond and (Nemanja Bjelica) have played really well at that five spot and the league is smaller and quicker. There's not as much need anymore for multiple aircraft carriers."

The Lacob connection

Joe Lacob, the Warriors' co-executive chairman and CEO, started his NBA journey as a minority owner of the Celtics. He learned a lot from that time, citing his relationship with Boston's Danny Ainge as a key to his success. But he made it clear that he wants "to kill them," in a rare press conference Monday. He talked about Dr. Jerry Buss and his sustained excellence during 33 years of ownership of the Lakers, making 16 Finals in that time. So far, Lacob and his co-owner Peter Guber have found the Finals six times in 12 years. That's a similar clip.

"Boston was an experience for me, as a limited partner, to see how an NBA team ran, up front and personal and real," said Lacob. "I learned some things that I would like to do the way they did it, and things maybe that we would do differently. We built our own arena. They rented. So I think these are fundamental differences that you have to decide on. So, Boston was very important. And those guys were very helpful. They're friends to this day. Not too close friends. I want to kill them. I'm gonna be honest, I'm very competitive about this. And I'm sure they are, too."

"So, it's going to be a battle on the court and a little bit of a battle on the ownership level, too. ... I think it's going to make, as a fan, for a great series. Really good. I think TV is going to love it. Boston is a big market. I would hope that our fans don't sell too many of our tickets in the secondary market to Boston fans. They have a tremendous traveling fan base. But so do we."