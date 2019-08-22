Warriors team up with Candytopia to open ‘Hooptopia’

Attraction will let fans live out their dreams of NBA stardom

Kids who dream of shooting three-pointers like Stephen Curry or playing for the Golden State Warriors will soon be able to put themselves in the oversized shoes of a professional basketball player.

The Warriors and Candytopia have teamed up to create Warriors Hooptopia, an interactive sports and leisure center near the new Chase Center in Mission Bay, the team announced Thursday.

Warriors Hooptopia will feature a basketball-themed atmosphere where visitors will “experience all of the stages of a Warriors career, from draft day to introductory press conferences to workouts to Championship celebration,” team officials said in a statement.

“We are honored to be joining forces with the Warriors in creating an original, interactive, and up-close opportunity for the fans to live out their dreams of playing for their favorite team,” said John Goodman, CEO of Candytopia.

The attraction will occupy 14,000 square feet at Terry Francois and Warriors Way in Thrive City, an 11-acre complex of public space, retail shops and restaurants around the Chase Center.

“The marriage has nothing to do with candy. This has everything to do with the experience of being a Golden State Warriors basketball player,” Rick Welts, Warriors president and chief operating officer, said in a video.

The official opening will take place in October. The partnership is a limited-run engagement with no set ending date.

Warriors Hooptopia will cost $34 for adults and $26 for children, similar to Candytopia events in Houston and Philadelphia. A Candytopia previously opened on Market Street in San Francisco on September 6, 2018 and closed early this year.