Lakers Warriors Basketball

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr walks on the sideline during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

 AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers.

Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting