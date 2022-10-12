Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers.
Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended.
Coach Kerr called the incident "the biggest crisis we've had since I've been the coach here. It's really serious stuff."
Poole, who was punched by Green during last Wednesday's practice, was consulted during the Warriors decision-making process, as well as Stephen Curry and other players. The 23-year-old shooting guard also had several meetings with Kerr, Green and members of the Warriors' front office.
At Tuesday's press conference, Kerr told reporters that Poole is "willing to move forward and willing to get back out on the floor with Draymond and go to work."
The Warriors head coach expects Green to play in the Warriors' last preseason game Friday against the Denver Nuggets. Green will also be available opening night Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
All eyes will be on the Warriors as the Oct. 18 game will see the Warriors receive their 2021-22 NBA Championship rings and raise their first championship banner at the Chase Center. The showdown against the Lakers became the second-most expensive NBA regular season game, bested only by Kobe Bryant's final game before his retirement in 2016.
Green apologized to Poole and the team privately before last Thursday's practice and immediately headed home. Warriors general manager Bob Myers initially told reporters that Green's discipline would be handled "internally" by the organization.
Green and Poole verbally sparred during a road game last season, however head coach Steve Kerr said at the time that the pair "hashed it out." The Warriors previously suspended Green for a game during the 2018-19 season after an on-court verbal altercation with Kevin Durant.
On Friday, a video that showed the altercation was leaked to the public and published by TMZ Sports. Shortly after the video surface, ESPN reported that the Warriors were taking "every legal course of action" to determine how the clip was made public.
The video showed Green walking toward Poole and getting in his face. Poole responded by pushing Green away from him. These actions led to Green punching Poole in the face before the two were separated by other members of the Warriors organization. There was no indication as to what was said between the two in the footage.
Kerr, Myers and Green said ongoing contract negotiations did not cause the incident between the two players. Over the summer, it was reported that Green was eyeing a maximum contract extension from the Warriors. Poole is also reportedly set to sign an extension with the team soon.
After the video surfaced, Green publicly apologized Saturday at a press conference and announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team.
Green acknowledged that work needed to be done to repair his relationship with Poole "That is on me to do the work to rebuild but on his time," Green said. "If he ever wants to do that. That is a personal choice for Jordan and I have to accept whatever comes with that."
When asked what caused him to punch Poole in the face, Green said that he was in a bad mental space.
"If you are dealing with something when you step on the court it just doesn't go away," said Green. "As a leader of this team, I needed to have a better feel for myself and understand like where my wits end was, and what could possibly push me the wrong way."
Poole has not publicly addressed the incident but Kerr expects that he will speak with the media soon.
Going forward, Kerr said that he will keep an eye on how new and young players look at Green and how the 32-year-old forward, who was critical in helping the Dubs win four NBA championships, mentors them.
Kerr acknowledged that Green "broke our trust with this incident. But I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt because I think he’s earned that. I think our team feels the same way."
