When the Golden State Warriors take to the streets of San Francisco for Monday’s championship parade, all eyes will be on Market Street.
The beleaguered thoroughfare, which has been walloped by the pandemic, is scattered with dozens of shuttered storefronts, public drug use, crime and visible homelessness. However some organizers see the event as a step in the right direction for The City’s road to recovery.
Beth Rubenstein, the deputy director of policy and communication at San Francisco’s Department of Public Works, said, “Every department is very cognizant and very aware that our mid-Market neighborhood needs a lot of love and has been really struggling.”
“We've been working on this all through the pandemic. It’s not bringing new issues,” she added.
However, mid-Market's woes go back decades, and the parade comes at a time when The City's problems have been caused no small amount of chatter from Fox News.
In the past, The City has deployed its Healthy Streets Operations Center to address problems facing the area. A collaborative effort of multiple departments, HSOC coordinates proactive responses to encampments and other hot spots through planned and collaborative outreach and engagement. It also focuses on addressing behaviors that affect quality of life in public spaces.
The parade route, which begins at Market and Main Street and ends at Eighth Street, has been criticized as an example of what ails San Francisco.
However the Department of Public Works is taking steps to ensure that the area can host such an event.
“I think to say to avoid a certain neighborhood or avoid a certain block because it has issues, that's actually saying, ‘We don't care about that block.’ It's actually walking away from it,” said Rubenstein.
The department began sending out inspectors on Friday to walk the parade route. Their teams searched for any obstacles and debris that needed to be put away in a safe manner ahead of Monday’s parade as well as construction projects which could pose a risk to the public if not properly stored.
Barricades have also started dotting Market Street and street cleaners are out in force. Rubenstein noted that most of the cleaning would take place Sunday night before the parade, with efforts concentrated at United Nations Plaza and its surrounding area.
“We're trying to make it better for the folks who are struggling with mental health issues and drug addiction issues and housing issues,” said Rubenstein. “We're also trying to celebrate our Warriors and celebrate our civic pride and what's great about The City.”
Organizers, like Rubenstein, view the national and international exposure brought on by the championship parade with optimism.
“I do think it is time for our city to shine and I just think it's a very inspiring collaboration between our sports team and what all our city agencies can do. We can put on a party," said Rubenstein.