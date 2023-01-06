17290396_web1_190613-sfe-warriorsraptorsfinalgallery044

Joe Lacob worked at Angel Stadium as a peanut vendor for seven years. 

 The Examiner

With Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Angels up for sale, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has publicly expressed interest in being the team's potential owner. 

Lacob made his intentions known with a recent guest appearance on The Athletic's Tim Kawakami's podcast, "The TK Show." 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like