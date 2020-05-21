Warriors hotel and condo complex wins initial approval

A city commission overseeing the redevelopment of Mission Bay unanimously approved the Golden State Warriors 129-room hotel and condominium complex proposal, keeping on track to break ground next year.

But first it must receive approval from the Planning Commission, which may vote on the project as early as next week, and the Board of Supervisors.

The Commission on Community Investment and Infrastructure unanimously approved of the proposal Tuesday in a 4-0 vote.

“Staff has been working with our partner Golden State Warriors for the last year in working through the kinks and making sure the project you have before you is sound,” Nadia Sesay, executive director of the Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure, told the commission before the vote.

The vote approved a change in land use requirements in the Mission Bay redevelopment plan and associated planning documents. The commission, for example, approved increasing the allowable height limit for the site from 90 feet to 160 feet.

The Warriors plan to build the hotel and condo complex next to the Chase Center arena, which they finished construction on and opened last year, along with two office towers. The parcel is located at Terry Francois Boulevard and Warriors Way, formerly known as South Street, across from the 5-acre Bay Front Park, which is under development, and the San Francisco Bay.

“We believe there is a great need in Mission Bay for hotel rooms,” said Peter Bryan, the Warriors’ vice president of construction and development.

The hotel would have 115 standard rooms and 14 suites, along with such amenities as a ballroom, meetings rooms and a fitness center. The 21 residences, on the top floors, include 13 two-bedrooms, six three bedrooms and 2 three-bedroom penthouses.

The complex would include three restaurants, of which two would have outdoor terraces. There is also a spa. The tallest part of the building is 160 feet and steps down to 84 feet toward the bay.

Gretchen Heckman, a development specialist with OCII, said that the approved changes also allow the Warriors the option to change their proposal “in the event the warriors need to respond to changed market conditions in the residential market” by giving them the option to build up to 230 hotel rooms and no condos. If the Warriors do decide to change the proposal they would have to return to the commission for approval.

Two households at the nearby Madrone condo complex opposed the project for the increased height.

But Miguel Bustos, commission chair, said that the “whole area was empty for a long, long time” and anyone who has moved to the area has “contributed to the density.”

“We need to be very honest that there was nothing there before and there was a dream to build out that area and the dream is coming alive,” he said of Mission Bay.

Bustos praised the proposal. “It is going to bring more jobs, it is going to provide more benefits to the community and they have been a very good partner thus far,” he said.

As part of the development, the Warriors will pay the required development impact fees, all of which total $14.4 million. As part of the fees, they have agreed to pay a 30 percent inclusionary housing fee and not the required 20 percent, which is an additional $1.3 million for a total of $4.1 million.

