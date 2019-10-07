Warriors fans can watch team at open practice Monday night

Golden State Warriors fans have the opportunity Monday evening to watch the team practice at its new Chase Center arena in San Francisco.

During the open practice, people can see the Warriors participate in drills and other activities, and team general manager Bob Myers will sit down for a question-and-answer session with Warriors radio commentator Tim Roye at the end of the practice.

Tickets to the open practice, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., are just $5 and are available at www.warriors.com.

The Warriors, who played at Oracle Arena in Oakland until this upcoming season, had their first preseason game on Saturday and host the regular season home opener on Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Previous story
Firefighter injured while battling residential blaze in Excelsior

Just Posted

Firefighter injured while battling residential blaze in Excelsior

A firefighter was injured and three victims were rescued after a fire… Continue reading

Our endorsements for San Francisco’s top offices

MAYOR London Breed London Breed is not running unopposed, but none of… Continue reading

Study to determine if rodents and other pests eradicated from rehabbed public housing

Hundreds of units inspected before renovations were infested with cockroaches

Here are the Examiner’s recommendations for the November ballot’s local measures

Here’s how to vote on issues from vaping to affordable housing to campaign reform

Graham says he’ll introduce Turkey sanctions after Trump orders US troops out of Kurdish territory

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday he and Democratic Sen.… Continue reading

Most Read