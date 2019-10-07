Warriors fans can watch team at open practice Monday night

Golden State Warriors fans have the opportunity Monday evening to watch the team practice at its new Chase Center arena in San Francisco.

During the open practice, people can see the Warriors participate in drills and other activities, and team general manager Bob Myers will sit down for a question-and-answer session with Warriors radio commentator Tim Roye at the end of the practice.

Tickets to the open practice, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., are just $5 and are available at www.warriors.com.

The Warriors, who played at Oracle Arena in Oakland until this upcoming season, had their first preseason game on Saturday and host the regular season home opener on Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Clippers.