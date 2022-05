The Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals after a 110-96 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on May...

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson hits a three-point basket over Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks on May 13, 2022. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner).

The Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals after a 110-96 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on May 13 at Chase Center.

With 30 points, Klay Thompson evoked memories of his performance in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City.

The Warriors will face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks on May 18. The Suns and Mavericks play a decisive game seven May 15.