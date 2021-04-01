Temperatures are expected to drop around the Bay Area (Courtesy National Weather Service Bay Area)

Temperatures are expected to drop around the Bay Area (Courtesy National Weather Service Bay Area)

Warm SF weather won’t make it to the weekend

Rain in the cards as early as Sunday

San Francisco’s been basking in sunny days this week, but the warm weather isn’t expected to hold out through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Jeff Lorber, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says The City will face temperatures 5 to 15 degrees cooler starting Friday as onshore winds increase. This comes after a week of temperatures reaching the high 70s and low 80s.

“Unfortunately the warm weather, or above average temperatures, are going to come to an end,” Lorber said Thursday. “Today will be the warmest day, like the temperatures are definitely in the 70s today, possibly reaching 80.”

Spring showers may also be in San Francisco’s future. There’s a chance of rain Sunday night and next week as The City is heading into a more unsettled weather pattern. Lorber said there’s a greater chance of rain from the midpoint of next week through the weekend.

“Our rainfall deficit has been increasing, we haven’t had any rain in recent weeks. We are hoping for more rain,” Lorber said.

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Police seek suspect in unprovoked UN Plaza stabbing
Next story
SF expects to vaccinate 80% of adults with first dose by next month

Just Posted

Autumn Looijen and Siva Raj, who have children enrolled in public school, are heading up efforts to recall members of the San Francisco Unified School Board. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
School board recall effort begins gathering signatures

Organizers say officials failed to prioritize reopening schools

Mayor London Breed speaks at a news conference across from the Moscone South COVID-19 Vaccination Site to announce people age 50 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SF expects to vaccinate 80% of adults with first dose by next month

Officials warn residents to stay vigilant as cases slowly rise

San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon high-fived third base coach Ron Wotus as he celebrated hitting a three-run homer against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Sept. 23, 2020. (Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Giants eager to prove they are again contenders

Some expect success from team that won three World Series titles not too long ago

A’s center fielder is Ramon Laureano is pictured Sept. 9, 2020 against the Houston Astros in Oakland; the teams meet again on Opening Day at the Coliseum. (Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A’s stay nimble, eager to defend AL West title

Despite an ongoing state of flux, team’s a consistent contender

Alison Collins, a candidate for the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education, speaks at a forum at the Potrero Hill Neighborhood Center on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Alison Collins sues school board colleagues after facing backlash over tweets

School board member Alison Collins is suing her fellow board members after… Continue reading

Most Read