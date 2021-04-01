Warm SF weather won’t make it to the weekend

San Francisco’s been basking in sunny days this week, but the warm weather isn’t expected to hold out through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Jeff Lorber, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says The City will face temperatures 5 to 15 degrees cooler starting Friday as onshore winds increase. This comes after a week of temperatures reaching the high 70s and low 80s.

“Unfortunately the warm weather, or above average temperatures, are going to come to an end,” Lorber said Thursday. “Today will be the warmest day, like the temperatures are definitely in the 70s today, possibly reaching 80.”

Spring showers may also be in San Francisco’s future. There’s a chance of rain Sunday night and next week as The City is heading into a more unsettled weather pattern. Lorber said there’s a greater chance of rain from the midpoint of next week through the weekend.

“Our rainfall deficit has been increasing, we haven’t had any rain in recent weeks. We are hoping for more rain,” Lorber said.

