Walton blasts CCSF over lack of courses at Bayview campus

Supervisor Shamann Walton was surprised to learn Monday that City College of San Francisco offered no classes at one of its Bayview campuses this semester as the college shrinks its course offerings.

“They have all the space on that site and no classes all semester, not one,” said Walton, whose district includes the Bayview. “That means that City College doesn’t care about black people, Latino people, Chinese people, people of color.”

Walton only heard about the lack of classes at the Southeast Center while working on his $2.7 million proposal to restore hundreds of classes that were recently cut amid financial hardship at CCSF, he said.

The Southeast Center is located at 1800 Oakdale Ave. in San Francisco’s historically black Bayview neighborhood. Walton’s proposal is up for a vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.

Walton blasted the college for not making clear that the campus had stopped offering courses at the beginning of the semester.

“It was sneaky, it was underhanded,” Walton said. “There is not one communication.”

Walton said the decision underscores “why we need the supplemental in place to provide classes that were cancelled.”

But Evette Davis, a spokesperson for the college, did not say the classes were cut. Davis said four classes in the areas of administrative justice, health and math were moved to the main campus along Ocean Avenue.

“This decision was made to allow students to complete all of their coursework at a single location, rather than having to travel to multiple locations across The City,” Davis said. “This makes it easier for students to complete their degrees.”

Davis said the college “regrets not communicating this information to its stakeholders sooner.”

By Friday, CCSF plans to announce classes starting later in the semester at the Southeast Center, Davis said.

Walton alleged the college decided to offer the late-start classes only after his discovery Monday.

“There were no plans for that,” Walton said.

Shanell Williams, president of the Board of Trustees, also noted that classes would be offered at the Southeast Center later this semester.

As for the vote at the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Williams said she supported the supplemental funding proposed by Walton.

“I am concerned about our college obtaining the funding we need to stop class cuts and hope Supervisor Walton’s proposal for supplemental funding passes at the Board of Supervisors tomorrow,” Williams said. “I am deeply committed to preserving offerings at Southeast and Evans campus.”

