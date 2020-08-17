Walk-up COVID-19 testing suspended due to lightning danger

Due to recent lightning strikes throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco health officials on Monday temporarily suspended all outdoor walk-up COVID-19 testing.

The suspension of outdoor testing at city testing sites comes at the recommendation of the city’s Fire Department, the Department of Public Health and the National Weather Service, due to heightened risk of lightning in the region.

Although walk-up testing has been suspended starting at 2 p.m., the sites remain open for drive-through testing appointments. Walk-up patients have the option of setting up a drive-through appointment instead, city officials said.

City officials will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the day and consult with health, fire and weather officials. Latest information on COVID-19 testing can be found at www.sf.gov/gettestedsf, or by calling 311 at www.twitter.com/sf_emergency.

