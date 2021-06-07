Over a dozen whales have washed up dead on Bay Area beaches recently, causing concern among marine conservationists. (Courtesy of Marine Mammal Center)

Over a dozen whales have washed up dead on Bay Area beaches recently, causing concern among marine conservationists. (Courtesy of Marine Mammal Center)

Wake to mark recent rash of Bay Area whale deaths

A wake to mark the deaths of a dozen whales that have washed up on Bay Area shores this year will be held Tuesday morning at Crissy Field in San Francisco.

Conservation groups organizing the “Wake for the Whales” are calling for greater protections against ship strikes, entanglement in fishing gear and climate change.

“Dead whales washing up on Bay Area beaches is a wake-up call. We’ll honor the dead, celebrate whales’ essential role in healthy oceans and urge our representatives to better protect these amazing creatures,” said Stephanie Prufer, an oceans program organizer with the Center for Biological Diversity.

Ship speed limits save whales’ lives and rope-free fishing technology should replace crab lines along California’s coast, Prufer said.

“And we understand how climate change threatens whales, even as whales sequester carbon and are part of the climate change solution,” Prufer said.

The event coincides with World Ocean Day, June 8, and will be livestreamed on Facebook at http://biodiv.us/whale-wake.

The event is set for 11 a.m. at Crissy Field East Beach, near the intersection of Jauss and Javowitz streets.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Recall may come as early as September
Next story
The star-studded Dodgers can’t seem to get going this season. Here’s why

Just Posted

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a COVID-19 update at the City College of San Francisco mass vaccination site in April. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Recall may come as early as September

By Laurel Rosenhall CalMatters Californians will almost certainly vote this year whether… Continue reading

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) grounds out for the 1st out against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on April , 2021 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).
The star-studded Dodgers can’t seem to get going this season. Here’s why

The Dodgers’ 2021 season so far resembles the cryptocurrency market, cycling through… Continue reading

A section of one of the original Rainbow Pride flags designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978 that was recently uncovered on display at the GLBT Historical Society Museum in the Castro.<ins></ins>
Original, iconic rainbow flag finally comes home to San Francisco

An important part of San Francisco history is finally coming home. Thought… Continue reading

Members of the Street Crisis Response Team speak with a person along Market Street. (Courtesy SFDPH)
San Francisco’s new homeless street teams make progress, garner praise

Shari Lachin works on one of San Francisco’s new street outreach teams… Continue reading

Jennifer Collins and Erik Appel of Emeryville grab a copy of “Who Taught You to Love?” a part of the Pop-Up Magazine Sidewalk Issue in Hayes Valley on Friday, June 4, 2021. Kevin N. Hume/ The Examiner
A multimedia magazine embedded in the streets of Hayes Valley

The live multimedia storytelling event Pop-Up Magazine has amassed a huge following… Continue reading

Most Read