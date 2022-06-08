San Francisco voters and Mayor London Breed are about to spend the next few weeks analyzing each other.
Breed needs to know why voters recalled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and what they’re looking for in his replacement, while voters will be guessing who Breed will choose as the next DA — then judging her by her replacement.
Though Boudin has clearly lost his fight against the recall, the process to replace him will take weeks to play out.
Now, all eyes are on Breed, who is solely tasked with picking Boudin’s temporary stand-in until a replacement election in November, the winner of which will serve the remainder of Boudin’s term — set to expire in January 2024.
Speaking to reporters outside an event on Wednesday, Breed gave no hints about any favorites for the job. She said she’s already talked with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including people who’ve served time in jail for crimes they didn’t commit and people who have lost loved ones to gun violence to “get a well-rounded perspective from people on both sides.”
She quickly rejected the notion that Boudin’s ouster means San Francisco voters have abandoned criminal justice reform, but did argue “when those lines are crossed … there has to be accountability.
“Sometimes accountability means rehab. Sometimes accountability means community service. It is not just about ‘law and order’ and ‘tough on crime’ and locking people up and throwing away the key,” Breed said. “That’s not what this was about. It’s about accountability when those lines are crossed and coming to a reasonable conclusion around justice.”
It’s a fine line to walk, but in line with what polls suggest voters are feeling.
A poll commissioned by The Examiner in late May found voters were severely disapproving of Boudin (and, by a smaller margin, Breed), but generally supported policies he favored, like sending low-level offenders to diversion programs instead of to jail.
Breed is clearly aiming to address voters’ concerns about public safety. Speaking Wednesday morning, she was flanked by Supervisor Matt Dorsey, the San Francisco Police Department’s former top spokesperson whom she recently appointed to fill a vacancy on the board. She’s also proposed a city budget that increases the police department’s budget by nearly 8% and includes new hiring and retention bonuses for officers.
The stakes in replacing Boudin are high for Breed, who could face the same voter anger if she chooses to run for reelection in 2023.
Not only did Breed decline to take a public stance ahead of Tuesday’s election, she refused to indicate how she voted when asked by an Examiner reporter on Wednesday. Instead, Breed said “now is the time for healing.”
San Franciscans woke up to a deluge of opinions about what Boudin’s recall means for The City and the national criminal justice reform movement. But where the district attorney’s office heads in the immediate future will be up to Breed, who has some breathing room to make a decision.
Before Boudin is evicted, the city’s Department of Elections director must certify the results, which director John Arntz told The Examiner that he expects to do before the end of the month. First, there are an estimated 100,000 ballots left to count.
He’ll forward the certified results to the Board of Supervisors, which is tasked with formally declaring the results at its following meeting.
From there, Breed has to wait at least 10 days to formally appoint a replacement for Boudin, according to Arntz.