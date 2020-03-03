Voters favor Prop. A to fund facilities upgrades at CCSF

Measure will allow college district to build new facilities, deal with maintenance backlog

A ballot measure authorizing City College of San Francisco to issue up to $845 million in bonds to pay for improving and renovating its facilities is ahead at the polls.

The first round of election results released Tuesday show that Proposition A is being supported by more than 65 percent of voters with 67,717 ballots counted. The measure requires a 55 percent majority to pass.

Proposed by the CCSF Board of Trustees, the measure would provide funding for the college to repair decaying infrastructure and make buildings more environmentally sustainable.

The Board of Trustees has argued that 70 percent of facilities at CCSF’s main campus on Ocean Avenue are in “poor condition and need to be fixed” while infrastructure at other campuses around San Francisco also needs improvements.

Upgrades would also include rebuilding a childcare center as well as building a science, technology, arts and math building at the main campus, according to the Board of Trustees.

“City College has only done minor improvements to its main buildings since it was first established in 1935,” the trustees wrote in an argument in favor of the measure. “Prop. A will enable City College to operate as a state of the art community college that meets the scholastic, economic, and social needs of San Franciscans in the new century.”

But detractors have argued that the bonds would sink the college further into debt and increase taxes for property owners, who would be taxed an estimated $11 annually for each $100,000 of a property’s assessed valuation.

“Yes, City College should be made safe, but adding another tax to already over burdened property owners will raise rents and the cost of goods and services sold in San Francisco,” the local Republic Party wrote in an argument opposing the measure.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Politics

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/