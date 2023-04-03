VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram

VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram has been with the company for 20 years. "...we've been reinventing ourselves in terms of the kinds of problems we tackle and how we tackle them. That's what makes this fresh," he says.

VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram is leading  the software giant in celebrating its 25th birthday at a challenging and difficult time.

The tech industry is reeling from major layoffs and the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. VMware itself is about to be acquired yet again, having just gone through a major leadership shakeup that led Raghuram to the top post at the company he joined 20 years ago.

