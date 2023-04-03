VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram is leading the software giant in celebrating its 25th birthday at a challenging and difficult time.
The tech industry is reeling from major layoffs and the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. VMware itself is about to be acquired yet again, having just gone through a major leadership shakeup that led Raghuram to the top post at the company he joined 20 years ago.
But the Silicon Valley powerhouse in the enterprise tech market has been through times of serious change in the past, Raghuram said.
“I've been at VMware for 20 years, and I always say every four years it's a new company,” he told The Examiner. “Because we've been reinventing ourselves in terms of the kinds of problems we tackle and how we tackle them. That's what makes this fresh.”
VMware launched in 1998 with a fresh approach to deploying software for business networks. The Palo Alto company is a pioneer in virtualization, software that allows businesses to tap disparate computer systems in private data centers as one network and use that computing capacity based on needs.
VMware launched at the height of the dot-com boom when most companies set up networks by building their own data centers. VMware’s technology meant they could run their hardware networks more efficiently and at lower cost.
VMware became an even more important player with the rise of cloud computing, in which businesses access computing power through web-based networks instead of in-house data centers.
The rush to embrace the cloud accelerated over the past decade. It became even more pronounced during the pandemic when corporations and large organizations were forced to adapt quickly to the sharp pivot to remote work. “Companies were basically playing offense,” Raghuram said. “Low inflation, low interest rates, low everything. Digital transformation was a very high priority. Companies moved really fast. ‘Cloud First’ was the mantra.”
But then, everything changed.
The economic downturn hit, which was aggravated by global tensions triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the supply chain shocks and sudden spike in interest rates and inflation.
A wave of layoffs hit the tech industry, including huge cuts at Salesforce, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon. Businesses that had been moving aggressively to embrace new cloud-based technologies and systems, a trend referred to as “digital transformation,” began to scale back these efforts.
“Companies are now also playing defense,” Raghuram said. “Profitability matters. Cost matters. Optimization matters. …Our customers tell me this. They want to have what I call a cloud-smart approach.”
In other words, there’s a more thoughtful approach to making the typically sizable investments needed for “digital transformation.” “They are trying to figure out what kind of things they want to do in the cloud, what kind of things they want to do in data centers,” Raghuram said.
Ex // Top Stories
The incident took place Sunday at approximately 1 p.m. on the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue
Though an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation
This shift is taking place at a time when Silicon Valley and the entire tech industry are going through new waves of innovation, from crypto to AI — changes that led Raghuram to declare: “We’ve been probably the most fortunate generation.”
That he found himself at center stage of the tech revolution is surprising, he said. “As you can tell, I grew up in India. If you told me when I was in middle school that I could look up any library in the world and learn any topic in the world, it sounds inconceivable.”
A graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology and The Wharton School, Raghuram joined Netscape in 1996, shortly after the company’s historic initial public offering which marked the start of the dot-com boom.
He joined VMware in 2003, after the dot-com boom turned into the dot-com bust, and around the time the company was acquired by data storage company EMC. VMware was spun off in 2007 in what became one of the most successful public offerings in tech since the Google IPO. EMC remained a major shareholder. In 2015, Dell acquired VMware when it bought EMC. The company was spun off again as a standalone company in 2021.
By then, Raghuram was one of three chief operating officers of VMware. It was around the time that the tech giant went through a series of big leadership changes.
In December 2020, Rajiv Ramaswami, another COO, left to join VMware rival Nutanix as its new CEO. A month later, in January 2021, longtime CEO Pat Gelsinger announced that he was leaving to become CEO of his former company, chip giant Intel. Four months later, Sanjay Poonen, another COO, said he was leaving to become CEO of software company Cohesity. Raghuram took over as CEO in June.
Then in May last year, VMware announced that it was being acquired by semiconductor giant Broadcom in a $61 billion deal. The merger is still pending, but Raghuram called the plan “a good alignment,” in an industry where “scale really matters.”
But it wasn’t exactly an ideal time to suddenly become the boss of a software behemoth with 39,000 employees that was going through yet another major transition.
Still, IDC President Crawford Del Prete praises Raghuram for leading VMware in a difficult transition both for the company and the corporate tech industry.
“He is very well regarded by the company and a highly engaged leader, frankly at a critical time for the company,” Del Prete told The Examiner. “I believe it would be easy for employees at VMware to be checked out, given all that they are going through. But I see a company and employee base that’s engaged and executing its plan. To me that’s a strong statement about Raghu, his team and the culture they have created.”
A key part of that culture is having a balanced view of technology, especially at a time when there are growing fears about new trends led by AI.
“The arc of progress overall has been accelerated because of technology for sure,” he said. “There are side effects or effects that we have had to overcome. But it in my view overall has been super positive.”
“I think what we have to stay away from is gross generalizations, like ‘Big tech is bad.’ There is no such thing as big tech or small tech. There is tech. Technology has the potential to do things that are great. But it also has the potential to be used in these ways that are not so great. I think we've been around technology for so long that we have to have a more of an enlightened view than the soundbite view.”