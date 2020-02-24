Viral video shows elderly man attacked while collecting cans

A video posted on Twitter Sunday appears to show an elderly man collecting recyclables getting robbed and then assaulted in the Bayview.

Police said they became aware of the video Monday morning.

“We believe the incident took place in the Bayview Police District,” Officer Adam Lobsinger said in a statement. “The Bayview Station Investigations Team has initiated an investigation and is attempting to locate and identify the victim and/or witnesses.”

please share this with your friends & family. this is so low, the older man was just trying to make ends meet for his family. he didn’t deserve this. this is ignorant, inhumane, & sickening. i’m praying for this man and his family. if you have any information, please reach out. pic.twitter.com/545xHFwPm4 — nikc (@nicholaaasli) February 24, 2020

The video shows the older man stepping toward a trolley that carries several garbage bags full of recyclables. He is chased away by a man who pursues him while wielding a tool used to pick up waste.

Onlookers audible in the video can be heard mocking the victim. Several say the man who pursued him stole his possessions, and goad the victim into trying to retrieve them.

The victim again begins to approach the bags, prompting the suspect to break into a run and attempt to swing at him repeatedly with the trash-picker as onlookers shouted in the background. The video ends with the victim man crying, and an onlooker — who previously assailed the man for appearing Asian — mocking him.

Posted on Twitter Sunday night, the clip had been retweeted 5,900 times and racked up around 350,000 views by the next afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips can be made anonymously.

