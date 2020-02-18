Video shows angry 49ers fan throwing items at cashier on Super Bowl Sunday

San Francisco police are asking the public for help identifying an aggressive 49ers fan who was caught on surveillance footage throwing items at restaurant workers on Super Bowl Sunday.

Police released video on Tuesday appearing to show the man smacking a cashier in the face with his cellphone and flinging items including a foil-wrapped burrito at employees behind the counter.

Police said the attack happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 — around the time the 49ers were losing to the Kansas City Chiefs — on the 5400 block of Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District.

The video appears to depict the man berating staff at the front counter of Gordo Taqueria while wearing a Nick Bosa T-shirt. Police said the man “appeared agitated and verbally abusive” while ordering food.

“In an attempt to diffuse [sic] the suspect’s agitation, the staff gave the suspect food,” police said in a statement. “The suspect did not appear satisfied with the staff’s gesture and proceeded to hit the cashier with his cell phone and threw a napkin dispenser, which struck and injured the employee.”

The man also appeared to throw a credit card reader at the staff before police say he fled east on Geary Boulevard on foot.

He is described as a Latino male between the ages of 45 and 50 years old, weighing about 180 pounds and standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall.

“He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black ‘SF’ T-shirt with ‘BOSA 97’ on the back,” police said.

Tipsters can reach investigators from Richmond Police Station at 415-666-8083 and may remain anonymous.

The video can be viewed here.

