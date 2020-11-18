Video of SF police shooting shows man rushing officer with knife

A screenshot of the video showing police shooting a man on Market Street. (Courtesy jhonatittz via Instagram)

Newly surfaced bystander video appears to show San Francisco police shooting a man when he advanced on an officer with a knife in his hand Tuesday evening along Market Street.

The nearly five-minute video, posted to Instagram by an apparent witness Wednesday, shows the man rushing toward an officer who was firing a bean-bag gun at him. At least one other officer then appeared to shoot the man with a firearm, causing him to collapse to the ground.

The man appears to have held onto the knife despite being surrounded by officers. They unleashed more bullets or less-lethal rounds at him when he attempted to rise.

“Drop the knife so we can help you,” an officer can be heard shouting.

The video ended before the man was taken into custody, but the man was ultimately detained after a sheriff’s lieutenant discharged a Taser at him, according to police sources.

The man was struck once by a bullet, police sources said.

He was taken to a hospital and remained in life-threatening condition as of Wednesday, a police spokesperson said. He is in police custody but has not been formally arrested.

The shooting occurred after police responded to a report of a fight outside the Westfield mall near Fifth and Market streets at around 5:09 p.m.

Police sources told the San Francisco Examiner that two officers discharged their firearms during the encounter. Those officers are Joseph Toomey and Ryan Thomson.

Toomey is a 14-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department, while Thomson is a six-year veteran, according to department records. Both are assigned to Tenderloin Station.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association is providing counsel for the officers.

An attorney for Thomson declined to comment Wednesday, while an attorney for Toomey did not return a voicemail seeking comment.

A police spokesperson declined to confirm the names of the officers or the suspect.

“At this time we are not confirming the names of any officers involved in the OIS,” said spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca, referring to the officer-involved shooting.

The police shooting is under investigation by multiple agencies including the District Attorney’s Office and Department of Police Accountability.

This is the second San Francisco police shooting in just over a month after a lengthy period without one. On Oct. 10, officers Nick Delgado and Kyle Roach shot and killed 21-year-old Cesar Vargas when he rushed at them with a knife, body-worn camera footage showed.

The Examiner could not immediately reach the person who posted the video for comment by press time.

But in their post, the witness said they did not see a Taser being fired. They also argued that police approached the suspect too aggressively.

