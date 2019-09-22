Victims identified in unrelated Potrero Hill, Tenderloin homicides

Two men who were killed in unrelated incidents across San Francisco in recent days have been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 61-year-old Arif Qasim and 48-year-old William Lewis.

Qasim died in Potrero Hill on Saturday after being injured during a fight at around 3:50 a.m. on Kansas Street between 15th and 16th streets, according to authorities.

Police said a suspect in the fight fled the scene but was arrested after briefly being chased by officers. Police have not released the name or age of the suspect as of Sunday.

Lewis was the victim of a separate homicide that occurred a day earlier in the Tenderloin.

Lewis was shot and killed at around 1:09 a.m. Friday on McAllister Street between Larkin and Hyde streets, according to police. He died after being taken to a local hospital.

Police described the suspect as a 20-year-old man who was riding a bicycle. The suspect does not appear to have been arrested.

Both Qasim and Lewis were residents of San Francisco, according to the medical examiner.

Their deaths appear to mark the 28th and 29th reported homicides of the year in The City.

There were 37 homicides in San Francisco by the end of September 2018 and 50 homicides by that time in 2017, according to police crime statistics.

The most recent killings remain under investigation.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

