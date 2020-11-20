Victim of double homicide was local high school sports coach

Lamar Williams was a track coach and security aide at Mission High School who used “sports as a vehicle to reach kids,” according those who knew him. (Courtesy Jennifer Friedenbach)

A victim of the double homicide in Hunters Point earlier this week is being remembered as a youth mentor who coached high school sports and was married to a San Francisco firefighter.

Lamar Williams, 38, was shot and killed in the garage of his home on Bertha Lane near Hudson Avenue late Wednesday alongside 30-year-old Demaree Hampton, according to police and school officials.

Police have not made an arrest or released a suspect description in the case as of Friday.

Williams coached track and field at Mission High School and worked at the school as a security aide. Known as ChiChi, he was also a former football coach at Galileo Academy of Science and Technology.

Arnold Zelaya, the athletic director at Mission, described Williams as being “full of love.”

“He was using sports as a vehicle to reach kids,” Zelaya said. “It wasn’t just about winning a game. He was working with these kids to give them life skills.”

The shooting stunned Mission High Principal Pirette McKamey.

“It’s unbelievable this happened to him,” McKamey said. “I can’t explain enough what a positive force he was wherever he went. He just made people feel so good and so connected.”

A spokesperson for the school district said Mission High is providing support services for students and staff.

Both Williams and Hampton were promising high school athletes themselves. Williams was a star running back for the Eagles football team at George Washington High School before graduating in 2001.

Hampton, class of 2009 at Mission, played basketball and football, according to Zelaya.

“He was a phenomenal athlete,” Zelaya said. “People were drawn to him with his magnetism.”

Their killings marked the 44th and 45th homicides of 2020 in San Francisco amid a rise in deadly violence. At the same time last year as the double homicide, there were just 33 killings in The City.

Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents Bayview-Hunters Point, attributed the increase in part to residents losing their jobs and being trapped at home during the pandemic.

“People don’t have an opportunity to participate in constructive activities as much as they did before,” Walton said. “There are a lot of underlying issues of poverty, underlying issues of mental health and substance abuse. People don’t have outlets that they typically have during this pandemic.”

Walton said he went to the hospital on the night of the shooting.

“Lamar was a dedicated coach and a member of the community,” Walton said. “He’s somebody that was helping a lot of young people across The City. His wife is a firefighter as well so it’s a tragic loss.”

Faauuga Moliga, a member of the Board of Education, said he did not know the details of what happened but The City should prepare for the possibility of retaliation.

“There might be more shootings that come down the pipeline,” Moliga said. “We really wanna get to the bottom of it and squash the beef as much as we can.”

The violence has been tough for the Bayview community, according to Diane Gray, the executive director of a program for low-income youth in the area called 100% College Prep.

“One of my staff, we just had to send him home, he was so distraught,” Gray said. “One of the kids didn’t come to the hub yesterday because… ChiChi had been his track coach. He couldn’t handle it.”

Jennifer Friedenbach remembered Williams as her son’s track coach. Friedenbach, who runs the Coalition on Homelessness, said the kids related to Williams and looked up to him.

“It’s just one blow after another for Black community members,” Friedenbach said. “It’s just really disheartening. It’s just like Jesus, another loss. Another loss.”

Both Williams and Hampton leave behind children.

