Victim of deadly shooting near Union Square identified

A man who was shot and killed near Union Square in broad daylight Thursday has been identified as a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco.

Vermond Jones is the victim of the fatal shooting that happened near Geary and Stockton streets at around 3:03 p.m., the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Jones died after being taken to a hospital.

The shooting closed down the area through the evening while police investigated.

Police had not made an arrest in the case as of Friday morning but described the suspect as a 31-year-old man.

A police spokesperson declined to release further details.

