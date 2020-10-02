Victim of deadly shooting near Union Square identified

A man who was shot and killed near Union Square in broad daylight Thursday has been identified as a 21-year-old resident of San Francisco.
Vermond Jones is the victim of the fatal shooting that happened near Geary and Stockton streets at around 3:03 p.m., the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Jones died after being taken to a hospital.
The shooting closed down the area through the evening while police investigated.
Police had not made an arrest in the case as of Friday morning but described the suspect as a 31-year-old man.
A police spokesperson declined to release further details.
mbarba@sfexaminer.com
Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/