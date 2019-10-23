(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Victim in 2nd recent Tenderloin homicide identified

The man killed in the latest of two recent deadly shootings in San Francisco’s Tenderloin has been identified as a 20-year-old resident of the East Bay, authorities said Wednesday.

Cristian Mejia Ruiz, of Oakland, was identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the man shot and killed at around 11:11 p.m. Monday near Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue.

Mejia Ruiz was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said. His shooter has not been arrested and has been described as a man in an SUV.

A week earlier and several blocks away, 27-year-old D’Quan Domino was fatally shot in broad daylight outside the single-room occupancy Boyd Hotel.

Domino was killed at around 2:52 p.m. Oct. 14 on Jones Street between McAllister Street and Golden Gate Avenue, police said.

Police have not announced an arrest in the case or said whether the two homicides are related.

While homicides are down citywide, the Tenderloin Police District has seen an increase in deadly violence since 2018.

Mejia Ruiz’s death marked the 31st reported homicide of the year in San Francisco and the eighth in the Tenderloin.

As of the end of October 2018, there were 40 homicides reported in The City and six in the Tenderloin, police crime statistics show.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
Couple’s belongings swept away by police in enforcement action captured on video
Next story
New limits proposed on extended-stay rentals

Just Posted

Park service reopens long-running fight with dog lovers

The National Park Service has revived a decades-long quarrel with local dog… Continue reading

SF official threatens to pull support for $100 billion megameasure over Caltrain spat

Tuesday, San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton levied an ultimatum that could impact… Continue reading

PG&E begins safety shutoff, condemns alleged attack on field personnel

PG&E de-energized parts of their grid in Sonoma and Napa counties Wednesday… Continue reading

SF pays $780K fine in hospital abuse scandal affecting 130 patients

More penalties expected as city seeks to restore faith in skilled-nursing facility

New limits proposed on extended-stay rentals

Legislation introduced Tuesday aims to regulate a growing trend of companies leasing… Continue reading

Most Read