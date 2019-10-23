Victim in 2nd recent Tenderloin homicide identified

The man killed in the latest of two recent deadly shootings in San Francisco’s Tenderloin has been identified as a 20-year-old resident of the East Bay, authorities said Wednesday.

Cristian Mejia Ruiz, of Oakland, was identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the man shot and killed at around 11:11 p.m. Monday near Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue.

Mejia Ruiz was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said. His shooter has not been arrested and has been described as a man in an SUV.

A week earlier and several blocks away, 27-year-old D’Quan Domino was fatally shot in broad daylight outside the single-room occupancy Boyd Hotel.

Domino was killed at around 2:52 p.m. Oct. 14 on Jones Street between McAllister Street and Golden Gate Avenue, police said.

Police have not announced an arrest in the case or said whether the two homicides are related.

While homicides are down citywide, the Tenderloin Police District has seen an increase in deadly violence since 2018.

Mejia Ruiz’s death marked the 31st reported homicide of the year in San Francisco and the eighth in the Tenderloin.

As of the end of October 2018, there were 40 homicides reported in The City and six in the Tenderloin, police crime statistics show.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com