As expected, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that might have saved thousands of lives in California. His rejection of a harm reduction measure to reduce drug overdose deaths drew applause from Republicans, and the veto allows him to keep his name off of a controversial policy as he builds his national profile.
The right wing praise will soon turn to condemnation, however. That’s because — in the absence of any other solutions — Newsom’s veto saddles him with responsibility for the many California deaths that might have been prevented with Senate Bill 57.
SB 57, by state Sen. Scott Wiener, would have authorized Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to open safe consumption sites to help prevent overdose deaths and move open-air drug use off of the streets. Such facilities, also known as overdose prevention sites, have saved lives in other places.
A facility in New York City is credited with reversing hundreds of overdoses since opening last year. It even has the support of Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer who ran as a tough on crime candidate and says, “Overdose prevention centers keep neighborhoods and people struggling with substance use safe.”
Contrast this clear statement with the tortured verbiage of Gov. Newsom, a supposed supporter of cutting edge harm reduction strategies.
“It is possible that these sites would help improve the safety and health of our urban areas, but if done without a strong plan, they could work against this purpose,” wrote Newsom in his veto message, which also announced the formation of a new statewide panel to study the issue. “These unintended consequences ... cannot be taken lightly. Worsening drug consumption challenges in these areas is not a risk we can take.”
In case Newsom hasn’t noticed, the worsening scenes of unchecked open-air addiction in major California cities have already created a deadly risk. Over 1,600 people have overdosed in San Francisco over the past two years. California seems unable to do anything to stem the tide of deaths wrought by the rise of fentanyl, a deadly and powerful synthetic opioid.
After Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill to allow a safe consumption pilot clinic in San Francisco in 2018, then-Lt. Gov. Newsom expressed support for the harm reduction concept. Newsom told the San Francisco Chronicle he was “very, very open” to a facility and “would consider one if elected governor.”
“Speaking at a campaign stop in San Francisco’s Mission District, the Democratic lieutenant governor said he hasn’t ‘read the details of the legislation’ that Brown vetoed Sunday,” wrote Joe Garofoli in 2018. “But he said he has spoken with San Francisco Mayor London Breed ‘on multiple occasions’ about a pilot program that would allow drug users to shoot up in a city-sanctioned center under supervision.”
“I’m very open to that. I’d like to learn more about why the governor vetoed it in terms of making what I believe is a legal argument — so I’d like to research that,” Newsom said.
In his veto message, Newsom trotted out the same line. He called for yet more research on safe consumption sites, even though there is already plenty of research proving that such facilities have saved lives — and even led people into rehabilitation — in other places.
How much more damn research do we need?
Of course, the issue is not a lack of research as much as it is Newsom’s need to punt on a tricky political issue despite running for governor as a candidate with “courage for a change.”
“We don’t need additional studies or working groups to determine whether safe consumption sites are effective,” said Sen. Wiener, the bill’s author. “We know from decades of experience and numerous peer-reviewed scientific studies that they work. Safe consumption sites have been in operation around the world for approximately 30 years, with great success and literally zero overdose deaths.”
Mayor London Breed, a longtime proponent of safe consumption sites, expressed disappointment in Newsom’s decision but indicated San Francisco might press ahead despite the veto.
“Overdose prevention programs save lives and help connect people to treatment and services," she wrote on Twitter. “We will keep working with our community partners to find a way forward, and we will also continue to advocate to the federal government about this critical public health response. We’ve got work to do, but we aren’t stopping.”
City Attorney David Chiu said the city could move forward with a site operated by a nonprofit, as NYC has done.
“To save lives, I fully support a nonprofit moving forward now with New York’s model of overdose prevention programs,” Chiu said in the statement.
Last year, Breed authorized the opening of a facility near United Nations Plaza that unofficially allows supervised drug consumption. It immediately came under attack from harm reduction opponents and will close at the end of the year.
Newsom’s veto earned him rare praise from California Republicans, a sensation the governor will surely relish as he positions himself as a future presidential candidate. Far right outlets like Breitbart and the Daily Mail demonized SB 57, while papers like the Los Angeles Times and Chronicle endorsed it.
But when the buzz clears, the right wing attack dogs will return to highlighting California’s open-air drug overdose crisis, which they regularly depict as a direct consequence of Democratic governance. And as Newsom’s political profile rises, he will increasingly become the poster child for his state’s unchecked crisis of misery and death.
So let’s hope the governor’s new panel of experts is quick to learn what all of the other harm reduction advocates already know: Safe consumption sites save lives. Because while Newsom’s new Blue Ribbon Panel ponders the particulars of overdose prevention, thousands of human beings will be turning blue as they slowly suffocate from opioid overdoses on California’s streets.