Courtesy SFFD

Vegetation fire near Candlestick Point delays Highway 101 traffic

A vegetation fire near Candlestick Point prompted emergency officials to issue an alert Sunday morning warning the public to avoid Highway 101 in both directions in the area.

The highway was slowed down to one lane per directions while firefighters battled the blaze at around 8:32 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

All lanes of the highway were being reopened fire by 9:12 a.m. as firefighters held the fire to under one acre, fire officials said.

The fire appears to be across the county line in Brisbane. The North County Fire Protection District was handling the incident, the SFFD said.

Traffic delays are expected to continue in the area.

