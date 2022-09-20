This will be the first time the civil rights organization will partner with a rideshare agency to provide free transportation for the community, said Samuel Garrett-Pate, director of External Affairs at EQCA.
Uber announced that it will be providing free rides for people seeking monkeypox vaccines on Tuesday morning, in partnership with LGBTQ+ civil rights group Equality California. The offer covers round trip rides, up to $30 each way.
"Even as access to monkeypox vaccines has significantly increased, there are still disparities in how the crisis is impacting LGBTQ+ communities of color, people in rural communities and those who face other barriers to accessing healthcare," said Garrett-Pate. "Our mission is to create a world that is healthy, just and fully equal for all LGBTQ+ people — removing barriers to accessing healthcare, including lack of transportation, is a key component of realizing that goal."
For Ramona Prieto, Uber’s head of public policy and communications for the western United States, a continued partnership between EQCA and Uber will help bread down a significant barrier for public health.
“Uber has been a proud partner of Equality California since 2018 and is thankful for its leadership on this campaign to ensure equitable vaccine access for all communities," Prieto said.
According to Zahid Arab, public affairs manager at Uber, the company has given 2000 rides to the EQCA to allocate amongst community organizations across CA, including the Bay Area. The organization has an additional 500 rides to provide directly to individuals in need, who can apply for the discount code through the EQCA website.
"Aside from EQCA, we are also allocating rides for the SF Aids Foundation to give out," said Arab.
Monkeypox vaccines are being administered throughout the city, at both clinics and healthcare providers, and do not require insurance to obtain care. Aside from Kaiser and UCSF, the SF City Clinic, Strut and Adult Immunization and Travel Clinic (AITC) all offer vaccinations by appointment.
Additionally, pop-up clinics and booths will be available at upcoming LGBTQ+ events in the City: the SF AIDS Foundation Townhall, Folsom Street Fair, Castro Street Fair, and Club Papi.
