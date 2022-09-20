Equity California Logo

This will be the first time the civil rights organization will partner with a rideshare agency to provide free transportation for the community, said Samuel Garrett-Pate, director of External Affairs at EQCA.

Uber announced that it will be providing free rides for people seeking monkeypox vaccines on Tuesday morning, in partnership with LGBTQ+ civil rights group Equality California. The offer covers round trip rides, up to $30 each way.

