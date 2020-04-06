Van driver pins man against wall in attack near City Hall

Victim suffers life-threatening injuries

(Courtesy SFPD)

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when the driver of a van pinned him against a wall in an attack near City Hall early Monday morning, police said.

Police are investigating the incident near Dr. Tom Waddell Plaza and Polk Street in Civic Center as an aggravated assault.

Police said the driver chased the victim before pinning him against a wall with the van and fleeing the scene at around 2:23 a.m.

The man was taken to a hospital, and police arrested a suspect in the case.

No further details have been released.

