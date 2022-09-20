One of San Francisco’s best-used bike corridors is slated for a major upgrade but, in typical fashion, consensus on the proposed design is elusive.
SFMTA released a new plan for Valencia Street last week that would include a center-running bikeway, along with new loading zones for delivery and rideshare drivers on every block from 15th to 24th streets in the Mission District. The proposed street redesign — a “quick build” pilot program intended to run through summer 2024 — would eliminate left turns on Valencia, while leaving the street’s many outdoor dining structures intact.
The plan differs substantially from a 2019 proposal for Valencia Street that would have added protected bike lanes adjacent to the curb and included far less space for commercial loading. That proposal was canceled during the pandemic.
The new design illustrates the conflicting demands on city planners as the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency continues to extend its network of protected bike lanes. Compared with the Embarcadero, which recently received a protected bike lane, or Battery Street, where a protected bike lane will be installed in the coming weeks, Valencia is a narrower thoroughfare with much more activity.
While bike activists are eager to see changes on the busy bike corridor — where the existing, unprotected bike lanes are frequently obstructed by Uber and Doordash drivers — this particular design is not winning much admiration.
“A center-running lane is treating us like second-class citizens,” said Stacey Randecker, one of the leaders of an organization called Valencia 4 People. “It’s essentially a meat grinder that they’re putting us through.”
Randecker says that center-running, two-way bike lanes — sitting in the middle of the street, with car traffic on either side — can be appropriate in areas where cyclists are traveling long distances, but not on a vibrant commercial street with attractions every few feet.
The layout “encourages people on bikes to stop in the middle of the bikeway and try to exit through the driving lane, which is obviously a disaster waiting to happen,” said Luke Bornheimer, an organizer with the group Community Spaces S.F. “The design is not safe enough for a kid or a senior to use.”
Bornheimer also expressed concern about the fact that the only physical protection from passing cars will be soft-hit posts. Cyclists typically prefer barriers of concrete or rows of parked cars to separate them from moving traffic.
The lack of barriers is also a concern for the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, which is calling for the Valencia bike lane to be “permanently protected” from cars, spokesperson Nesrine Majzoub wrote in a statement. However, Majzoub broadly praised the plan as an improvement over the status quo, by separating cyclists from delivery and rideshare vehicles. Erica Kato, an SFMTA spokesperson, said the agency is soliciting feedback on the pilot project on its website through Sept. 30, and that it will take that feedback into consideration before bringing the project before the SFMTA board for approval in December.
“We recognize that a center-running design is unique, but given the intensity of commercial uses, including numerous Shared Spaces, we are exploring this option as the best possible option for installing protected bike lanes on Valencia while maintaining the vibrancy of the corridor,” Kato wrote in an email.
Kato added that the vast majority of curb space on Valencia will be reserved for loading or outdoor dining “shared spaces,” not parking.
Manny Yekutiel, owner of Manny’s cafe on Valencia Street and an SFMTA board member, struck a diplomatic tone in response to the proposed street redesign.
“I don’t think anyone is saying that this is the permanent look of Valencia Street forevermore,” he said, speaking in his capacity as a Valencia business owner, not an SFMTA board member. “Given that this is a relatively short-term pilot, and it’s something that can be done now to make the street safer, I understood where the design came from.”
Yekutiel, who is also on the board of the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association, said some merchants were concerned that the center-running bikeway street design could increase congestion and make it harder for customers in cars to visit their businesses. But, at the same time, he said, Valencia merchants “want to see something done to make it better for cyclists.”
Randecker and other activists have raised concerns that the center-running bike lane, with its soft-hit posts in the middle of the road, could imperil the weekend street closures of certain blocks on Valencia, which are expected to resume by the end of the month. Instead, she wants to see the street closed to cars full time.
Bornheimer would be happy with that option or an alternative that would convert Valencia to a one-way street, with plenty of room for commercial loading and a protected bikeway. Community Spaces SF and other groups will seek to drum up support for an alternative plan while SFMTA solicits feedback on its proposal, he added.
“Our city leaders need to come to terms with the fact that if we are serious about climate change, and if we are serious about street safety, then we are going to inconvenience car drivers, even a little bit, in order to address those things,” Bornheimer said.
Yekutiel, who has championed the street’s weekend closures, signaled an openness to other design concepts. “I think we’re doing too much with too small of a space on Valencia, and I’m excited about all the ideas that are out there on how to do better with the street,” he said. “I want to see a bold plan for Valencia that allows more space to be devoted towards joy and experiencing the street and in forms other than cars.”