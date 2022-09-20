One of San Francisco’s best-used bike corridors is slated for a major upgrade but, in typical fashion, consensus on the proposed design is elusive.

SFMTA released a new plan for Valencia Street last week that would include a center-running bikeway, along with new loading zones for delivery and rideshare drivers on every block from 15th to 24th streets in the Mission District. The proposed street redesign — a “quick build” pilot program intended to run through summer 2024 — would eliminate left turns on Valencia, while leaving the street’s many outdoor dining structures intact.

The highlighted green is the proposed center bike lanes on Valencia Street.

The highlighted green is the SFMTA proposed center bike lanes on Valencia Street. 
Bicyclist riding on Valencia Street bike lanes (motorcycle and car in photo)

Bicyclist riding on Valencia Street bike lanes on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider