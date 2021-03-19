Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference following a discussion with Asian-American and Pacific Islander community leaders at the Chinese Culture Center in Chinatown on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference following a discussion with Asian-American and Pacific Islander community leaders at the Chinese Culture Center in Chinatown on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Vaccine tiers for Californians will be gone by early May, Gavin Newsom says

Sophia Bollag

The Sacramento Bee

California will open vaccine eligibility to all residents and abandon its vaccine priority tiers in early May, when supply will have increased enough to inoculate a wider swathe of the population, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.

Newsom’s announcement comes a week after President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1.

“We’re anticipating within five and a half weeks we can eliminate all of the tiering, so to speak, and make available vaccines to everybody across the spectrum because supply will exponentially increase,” Newsom said Friday during an appearance in the Bay Area.

Since the federal government began allowing emergency use of vaccines late last year, California has gradually expanded eligibility to different groups of people deemed at highest risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19. Currently, Californians over 65, many front line workers and people with certain disabilities or preexisting conditions are able to sign up for vaccine appointments in the state.

It’s not yet clear if there will be additional expansions to vaccine eligibility between now and when the state eliminates all of its eligibility tiers in May.

Bay Area NewsCaliforniaCoronavirus

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Suspect in SF homicide from 1990 turns up decades later in SoCal
Next story
Breed appoints SFMade CEO Kate Sofis as director of OEWD

Just Posted

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference following a discussion with Asian-American and Pacific Islander community leaders at the Chinese Culture Center in Chinatown on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Vaccine tiers for Californians will be gone by early May, Gavin Newsom says

Sophia Bollag The Sacramento Bee California will open vaccine eligibility to all… Continue reading

Cyclists and pedestrians use the full road on Slow Street John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Street safety activists rally to make JFK Drive permanently car-free

Golden Gate Park museums maintain vehicle access necessary for disabled

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
USF topples Houston in WNIT opener

Strong starts to start the game and to open the second half… Continue reading

Assemblymember David Chiu speaks at a news conference following a discussion between Asian-American and Pacific Islander community leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom at the Chinese Culture Center in Chinatown on Friday, March 19, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Newsom, AAPI community leaders condemn spike in anti-Asian hate crimes

By Eli Walsh Bay City News Foundation Gov. Gavin Newsom joined local… Continue reading

Mayor London Breed speaks at a news conference recognizing the anniversary of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
City to reopen offices, outdoor bars, and live entertainment under orange COVID-19 tier

San Francisco’s reopening will advance next week with an expected move into… Continue reading

Most Read