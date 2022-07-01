Should owners of vacant homes be forced to pay a tax?
San Francisco voters are a step closer to answering that question in November, as backers of the Empty Homes Tax measure announced they’ve gathered enough signatures to appear on the ballot.
It’s just one proposal amid a whirlwind of housing measures voters could be asked to weigh-in on this fall.
Sponsored by Supervisor Dean Preston — and backed by the Democratic Socialists of America-San Francisco and Faith in Action Bay Area — the vacant homes tax is meant to stem speculation in San Francisco’s housing market while simultaneously generating tax revenue that will fund affordable housing.
The measure would amend the city charter to impose an excise tax on vacant homes — defined as being unoccupied for at least six months of the year — with the amount dependent upon how long it’s been sitting empty and the size of the housing unit. The bill would range from $2,500 to $5,000 for the first year of vacancy and increase to between $10,000 and $20,000 by the third year.
The proposal excludes owners of single family homes and duplexes. The omission, sponsors say, is meant to focus the policy on where vacancies are concentrated, particularly on newer, large scale developments on the city’s east side that have large vacancy rates.
A 2020 analysis by the Budget and Legislative Analyst found that 40,000, or about 10%, of the city’s homes were vacant in 2019.
The tax would bring in an estimated $38 million to the city annually and return a small portion of unoccupied units, about 12%, back on the market.
Backers of the measure say an organized campaign has not yet sprung up against the measure, but they expect robust spending in opposition to their effort and other housing measures on the ballot.
“Once we are officially on the ballot, we know there is going to be some heavy opposition,” said Pat Cochran, the campaign coordinator behind the measure.