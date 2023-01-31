TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 - Day 2

The groundbreaking chat bot ChatGPT from OpenAI, the company led by CEO and co-founder Sam Altman (above), is seen as a significant advance in AI.

 Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

How can you tell if a college essay or cover letter was written by AI? Well, use AI of course.

San Francisco AI company OpenAI announced Tuesday it is rolling out a new tool that can detect AI-written texts, including those created by its hit AI chatbot ChatGPT.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

