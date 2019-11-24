A number of students expressed frustration online with a lack of communication from the University of San Francisco during an incident on Sunday Nov. 24, 2019. (Courtesy image)

USF spooked by reports of shooting threat

University of San Francisco students were rattled Sunday evening by reports of a shooting threat on campus.

According to the student newspaper, The Foghorn, the reports of a threat at Gillson Hall, a dorm on campus, began circulating around 7 p.m.

Details of what transpired are unclear, although more than one person has posted video on social media of a person shouting obscenities and slurs, apparently while attempting to gain entry to a building. Others reported seeing a large police presence on campus.

There was no official notice initially but some staffers advised students to stay inside, according to the Foghorn.

University officials eventually sent a message out to students, faculty and staff around 7:50 p.m. saying only that there was “no active shooter on campus and our community is not in danger.”

San Francisco police declined to provide details on the incident, referring queries to university officials, who have not yet responded to messages seeking comment.

At 9:15 p.m. the University tweeted that “There was an alert tonight that sparked campus-wide concern. All members of the University are safe. USF has confirmed that there is no active shooter on campus.”

