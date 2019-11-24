USF spooked by reports of shooting threat

A number of students expressed frustration online with a lack of communication from the University of San Francisco during an incident on Sunday Nov. 24, 2019. (Courtesy image)

University of San Francisco students were rattled Sunday evening by reports of a shooting threat on campus.

According to the student newspaper, The Foghorn, the reports of a threat at Gillson Hall, a dorm on campus, began circulating around 7 p.m.

Details of what transpired are unclear, although more than one person has posted video on social media of a person shouting obscenities and slurs, apparently while attempting to gain entry to a building. Others reported seeing a large police presence on campus.

There was no official notice initially but some staffers advised students to stay inside, according to the Foghorn.

University officials eventually sent a message out to students, faculty and staff around 7:50 p.m. saying only that there was “no active shooter on campus and our community is not in danger.”

San Francisco police declined to provide details on the incident, referring queries to university officials, who have not yet responded to messages seeking comment.

At 9:15 p.m. the University tweeted that “There was an alert tonight that sparked campus-wide concern. All members of the University are safe. USF has confirmed that there is no active shooter on campus.”

BREAKING: Around 7 p.m., reports of a shooting threat in Gillson Hall began circulating rapidly around the campus community. — San Francisco Foghorn (@SFFoghorn) November 25, 2019

And again here shouting “Sir, this is my f*cking property.” Students seen running away, Public Safety seen running towards. pic.twitter.com/gMoIcpc6Yn — ✰ erik ✰ (@zriracha) November 25, 2019

PSA: this is whats happening at my school and idk why USF always downplays shit like this pic.twitter.com/3gLffLatqX — Ca$$ (@Cassperlocz) November 25, 2019

fuck usf!!! people were talking about a shooter on campus & a shooting threat to one of the dorms on campus and our school waited OVER AN HOUR to send out a mass text message, after people already saw armed officers rush into the dorm building fuck this wtf!! — ¡ les ! (@halfmoonleslie) November 25, 2019

me hearing a guy yelling about shooting the school, seeing his instagram threats, PSPD being on campus with guns but seeing no usf emergency message usf after they detained the person threatening us: There is no active shooter on campus and our community is not in danger. — gabby! (@bakelite_babe) November 25, 2019

yeah me and everyone in my sorority just hid in the dark for an hour thinking our lives were in danger thanks @usfca for not telling us anything that was going on or picking up the phone and minimizing our very valid fears of something like this happening — morgan (@fontlame) November 25, 2019

