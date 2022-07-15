The 151-year-old financially strapped San Francisco Art Institute will shutter its doors for good as the University of San Francisco announced it is backing out of a previously planned full integration of the two universities due to financial and other considerations.
In a statement, USF President Paul J.Fitzgerald said, “We had hoped for and invested in a more expansive outcome at the conclusion of due diligence and after the many months of excellent collaboration between faculty and staff.”
He added, “While disappointed by this outcome with SFAI, we remain committed to strengthening opportunities for our students and faculty to explore the fine arts within the context of Jesuit education.”
This fall, USF plans to hire additional arts faculty into one-year appointments in its new fine arts program.
Pending accreditors’ approval, the school will also launch a new master's in fine arts program in fall 2023 and a bachelor's degree in fall 2024. Studios and spaces will be provided by reconfiguring existing areas on campus or through the acquisition of other space in The City.
In a separate statement, SFAI Board Chair Lonnie Graham said, “It is profoundly lamentable that we are faced now with this present outcome. The board’s goal was to preserve the legacy of one of the last remaining fine arts-only institutions while advancing the course of innovative educational practices that occurs through reciprocity between the students and faculty.”
While the University of California owns the Art Institute's Chestnut Street building, the institute will retain ownership of the Diego Rivera fresco and is actively working with local and international donor communities to protect the artwork.
Friday's decision puts an end to what would have been a combination of two of The City's oldest higher-education institutions.
USF, which enrolls more than 10,000 students, was established as The City’s first university, while SFAI is among the nation’s oldest and most well-regarded contemporary art schools. However the latter had been struggling for financial stability due to a lack of endowments, high real estate costs and a reliance on income from campus rental properties, which was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the past decade, the two colleges flirted with possible integration and, at times, faculty members collaborated on exhibitions, programs and projects in and out of the classroom.
Both sides appeared to have struck a deal in January as they signed a letter of intent which would have ultimately led to USF acquiring the Art Institute’s undergraduate and graduate art programs as well as the latter’s historical buildings, art and film collections and other assets.
Following a review period during the summer, “integrated operations” were set to begin in the fall.
Several issues emerged during the due diligence process, such as concerns around the Art Institute’s financial status, student enrollment projections and the costs associated with the deferred maintenance and ADA compliance around the Chestnut Street property.
In its current state, the Art Institute said that it “is no longer financially viable and has ceased its degree programs as of July 15, 2022.” Going forward, SFAI will remain a nonprofit organization to protect its name, archives and legacy.