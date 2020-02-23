Up to 100 vehicles take over SF streets in series of overnight sideshows

As many as 100 vehicles participated in illegal sideshows across San Francisco in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

The vehicles first met near Candlestick Park at around 12:30 a.m. before driving through neighborhoods across The City and stopping at intersections to spin in circles as “numerous” spectators and bystanders watched, according to police.

Police said about 50 to 100 vehicles took part in each of the sideshows at 23rd and Dolores streets in the Mission, Geary Boulevard and 30th Avenue in the Richmond, Market and Clayton streets near Twin Peaks and Loomis Street and Barneveld Avenue in Bayview.

In a statement, police said sideshows present “a danger to the community, first responders, spectators and participants.

“We will be working to determine the identity of the persons and vehicles participating in the sideshows and will use all available legal resources to prosecute those involved,” police said.

No one was cited, arrested or injured in the sideshows.

The incidents were documented by police in reports and body-worn camera footage.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
In San Francisco, drug overdose deaths surpass 300

Just Posted

In San Francisco, drug overdose deaths surpass 300

Soaring fatalities ‘generally driven by fentanyl’

BART police data shows racial disparities in enforcement across the board

Black BART riders are overwhelmingly ticketed and cited more by BART police… Continue reading

Oprah brings her 2020 vision to Chase Center

TV star, mogul shares wellness advice, personal stories

Department on the Status of Women director resigns

Emily Murase, director of the San Francisco Department on the Status of… Continue reading

Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, with Joe Biden running a distant second

LAS VEGAS — Bernie Sanders won a commanding victory in the Nevada… Continue reading

Most Read