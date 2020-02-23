Up to 100 vehicles take over SF streets in series of overnight sideshows

As many as 100 vehicles participated in illegal sideshows across San Francisco in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

The vehicles first met near Candlestick Park at around 12:30 a.m. before driving through neighborhoods across The City and stopping at intersections to spin in circles as “numerous” spectators and bystanders watched, according to police.

Police said about 50 to 100 vehicles took part in each of the sideshows at 23rd and Dolores streets in the Mission, Geary Boulevard and 30th Avenue in the Richmond, Market and Clayton streets near Twin Peaks and Loomis Street and Barneveld Avenue in Bayview.

I hope you all enjoy my first live sideshow as much as I did @ Clayton & Market St. 1:48am 2/23/20 pic.twitter.com/ETaUPcgNPG — it me (@EricLymanHah) February 23, 2020

In a statement, police said sideshows present “a danger to the community, first responders, spectators and participants.

“We will be working to determine the identity of the persons and vehicles participating in the sideshows and will use all available legal resources to prosecute those involved,” police said.

No one was cited, arrested or injured in the sideshows.

The incidents were documented by police in reports and body-worn camera footage.

