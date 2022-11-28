8

A United Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport.

 Tribune News Service

After a three-year delay, United Airlines' San Francisco-Hong Kong route is prepping for takeoff.

Two daily flights between both cities are now scheduled and bookable beginning March 3, 2023. United Airlines initially expected to have the route running in February before it was pushed back by a month. 

