Undersheriff Matt Freeman (Courtesy SFSD)

Undersheriff Matt Freeman steps down

Second in command end 30-year-career with Sheriff’s Department

San Francisco County’s undersheriff stepped down from his post Friday after a 30-year career with the sheriff’s office, sheriff’s officials said. Matt Freeman’s last day with the department was also Friday.

Freeman was second in command to Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

“He was a mentor to me when I entered the department in 1996, modeling integrity, consistency and discipline,” Miyamoto said in a statement. “We will miss his service and above all, his professionalism. I will personally miss his daily friendship.”

Freeman joined the department in 1991, and he worked for four sheriffs, all of whom promoted him. There was no word on why he departed.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Caltrain’s financial future heavily dependent on federal funding and sales tax ballot measure
Next story
Red flag warning reissued in Glass Fire burn zone

Just Posted

Neighbors seek landmark status for historic Stern Grove building

Trocadero Clubhouse once served as roadhouse for travelers on The City’s fringes

Questions emerge about timing and severity of President Trump’s coronavirus infection

By Noah Bierman, Chris Megerian and Eli Stokols Los Angeles Times White… Continue reading

Historic debate highlights just how bad the Trump-Biden debacle really was

James Baldwin and William F. Buckley thoughtful, eloquent in 1965 face-off over race

Red flag warning reissued in Glass Fire burn zone

By Vincent Moleski and Molly Burke The Sacramento Bee Oct. 3—Nearly 4… Continue reading

District 7 candidates weigh in on lease with gas station on public land

A controversial proposal to extend a gas station lease on city-owned land… Continue reading

Most Read