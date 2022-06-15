European Union leaders aren’t the only ones distancing themselves from Russia.
Sergei Shukailo has changed his Belden Square eatery’s name from Pushkin, after the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, to Leleka, a type of stork native to Ukraine.
Shukailo, a Ukrainian by birth, feels as though it’s time for the change.
“We opened five years ago and named it Pushkin because he is known by anyone who grew up in those countries,” he said. “We did not think of (Russia and Ukraine) as different cultures yet, the Soviet Union countries.”
The restaurant owner, who focuses on comfort food from his home in the eastern region of Ukraine, like pirozhki, insisted that the change did not have to do with the war unfolding overseas. However, it did become a target when battles first broke out.
“I got stuff in the beginning about (how I wasn’t) supposed to help. I got those comments from both sides,” Shukailo said of fundraisers he has and continues to host for Ukrainian refugees. “It was harassment in that way.”
Since the invasion in February, Reuters estimates that at least 47,000 have died, 15,000 have been displaced, 13,000 have been injured and 400 are missing. Those who are left will have to deal with $600 billion in property damage. As the war wages on, these numbers are only anticipated to increase.
Some Ukrainians who have fled have returned to the region; others fear that terror is just around the next turn.
This is why praise of the new name has already poured in, including from the former chief of the Ukrainian consul, he said. The echoes of ongoing frustrations in Ukraine have superseded off-base comments, at least in Shukailo's mind.
“What’s going on in Ukraine is not right,” he said. “My friends stayed in Donetsk. I have family all over Ukraine in different cities, including Kyiv. They’re all safe now, but it’s hard to say how permanent this safety actually is.”
Ukrainian officials estimate that thousands of war crimes have been committed against their people, AP has reported. Shukailo knows people who lost contact with their loved ones long ago, people who continue to watch as Russia launches long-distance missiles in an effort to grab more territory daily.
“Even though we speak a different language than Ukranians, it’s a generational thing,” he said of individuals from eastern Ukraine. “The younger generation is more pro-Ukrainian compared to the older generation.”
As he champions his culture, Shukailo isn’t changing the menu much. He will still design his dishes around the traditional teachings of Ukrainian mothers and grandmothers, finishing with his own touch. He describes this as a “modern twist” on Leleka’s website, a trademark of the eatery even through its growth from the original International Food Court location.
Shukailo does have to change all of his business documentation to reflect the transition — an unforeseen headache.
“We’re still in the process, it’s not that easy — offline or online. For example, Yelp decided to close our page instead of renaming it so we are working to reopen it again,” the owner said. “It’s erased like five years of our work.”
Once the challenge spurred by the age of the internet has subsided, Shukailo looks forward to focusing on the restaurant’s identity and intent — elements that have changed since America’s perception of its roots have shifted.
“It’s completely different from when I came here around eight years ago,” he said. “But our doors are open to everyone who wants to eat really great dumplings.”