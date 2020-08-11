UCSF police seek suspect in killing at Inner Sunset campus

UC San Francisco police are investigating the death of a person who collapsed after a fight at the Inner Sunset campus early Tuesday morning as a homicide.

The killing unfolded on the Parnassus Campus at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday when a “physical altercation” broke out between two men in the lobby of the Ambulatory Care Center at 11 Irving Street, according to the UCSF Police Department.

The victim left the building after the tussle and collapsed on the sidewalk along Irving Street, where a UCSF nurse arriving for work attempted to revive him. He later died at the UCSF Parnassus Emergency Department.

Both the suspect and the victim were “clearly visible” on survelliance video, police said. The department released two stills of the unidentified suspect.

He was last seen leaving the building onto Irving Street in an unknown direction.

UCSF police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 415-476-1414.

The department posted a crime alert on the incident that can be viewed here.

Crime

