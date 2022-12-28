Will University of California Academic Workers End the Strike?

Academic workers on strike gather for a rally at the University of California, Berkeley, in Berkeley, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022. Student employees and researchers ratified new contracts with University of California on Dec. 23, 2022, ending a six-week strike.

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

Student employees and researchers ratified new contracts with University of California on Friday, ending a six-week strike. But the result will still keep academic workers in Berkeley, San Francisco and Los Angeles below the poverty line. 

By March, teacher assistants will receive a 7.5% pay increase, and teaching fellows will receive an 8.9% increase, the University of California said in a statement. Student researchers will earn 10% pay increases within the first year of ratification. By October 2024, the minimum salary for UC Berkeley, UCSF and UCLA teaching assistants will be $36,500, up from $24,000.  

