The Nov. 14 walkout of 36,000 UC Berkeley student workers included graduate student instructors, undergraduate tutors, postdoctoral fellows, teaching assistants and student researchers.

A majority of the 36,000-plus University of California student workers who went on a month-long strike for better pay and benefits are satisfied with the agreement reached on Friday and are ready to ratify. But a splinter group wants to strike while the iron is hot and bargain for more.

UC student workers organized a strike on Nov. 14, the largest walkout of academic workers in U.S. history. Graduate student instructors, undergraduate tutors, postdoctoral fellows, teaching assistants and student researchers sought improved child care, the elimination of non-resident fees for international students and a cost of living adjustment.

