A majority of the 36,000-plus University of California student workers who went on a month-long strike for better pay and benefits are satisfied with the agreement reached on Friday and are ready to ratify. But a splinter group wants to strike while the iron is hot and bargain for more.
UC student workers organized a strike on Nov. 14, the largest walkout of academic workers in U.S. history. Graduate student instructors, undergraduate tutors, postdoctoral fellows, teaching assistants and student researchers sought improved child care, the elimination of non-resident fees for international students and a cost of living adjustment.
If approved, graduate students would receive a minimum stipend of $34,000, significantly under the $54,000 base pay that union members initially sought. Out of 40 members of the bargaining team, 15 voted no on the tentative deal.
The agreement includes a base salary for graduate student researchers that will start at $34,564 on Oct. 1, 2024. A minimum nine-month salary for teaching assistants will be set at $34,000 for 50% time work, according to the agreement, while the minimum rate at UC Berkeley, UCSF and UCLA — where cost of living is highest — will begin at $36,500. This is up from $24,000.
Contract ratification votes began on Monday and will end Friday at 5 p.m. A majority of members of the bargaining unions, Student Researchers United UAW and UAW 2865, recommend a yes vote, while a minority group of 21 members of UAW 2865 publicly opposes; those members, part of the larger of the two unions that represents over 19,000 students working in research positions across the University of California, are eyeing a “long haul strike.”
Twenty-one UAW members who voted no on the agreement have since led a campaign to implore others to do the same, asking in an open letter to union members: “Is now the time to stop and settle for what we have, or is now the time to recommit to the strike and leverage our power for more?”
“We think that there is still more to be won, and that we still have the capacity to win it,” the letter stated.
The majority of union members say the five-week labor strike is a “hard fought” victory that, if ratified, will lead to “life-changing (salary) raises,” but the minority group sees the agreement as UC “buying off” the bargaining teams while the ball is in their court.
Union and bargaining team members have been vocal on Twitter since voting for the agreement opened on Monday. More than 50% of union members must approve the agreement by Friday for it to go into effect.
“The contract isn’t perfect, but it’s far better than anything I’d expected we’d get. An extra $1,000 a month starting in the fall will be life- changing for me and many others,” UCLA sociology PhD candidate Nathan Hoffman, who voted yes on the agreement, wrote on Twitter. “I’m hopeful that in 2025 we can get an even better contract.”
Emily Weintraut, a food science doctoral student at UC Davis, who voted yes on the contract, tweeted, “Just looking at the current versus past contract, we have made huge gains, and our new raises are over four to five times what they’ve been in the past.”
“As the daughter of a public school teacher, who knows the huge power of a teachers’ strike, comparing our increases to other education strikes emphasizes to me just how groundbreaking our new contract is,” she wrote.
“The proposed contract would take until (October) 2024 to go into effect, and at that point we would likely have to strike again. Most disadvantaged graduate students just get locked into a cycle of UAW reps saying ‘next time,’” Xavier Durham, a sociology PhD student at UC Berkeley who voted no on the contract, said on Twitter.
Organizers of the vote no camp hosted a Zoom call on Sunday to implore their peers to do the same. The meeting was attended by over 470 rank-and-file union members.
Janna Haider, a history Ph.D. student at UC Santa Barbara and one of the bargaining team members who organized the Zoom call, said the contract “does not come close to our initial demands and it leaves a lot of our co-workers still rent burdened, still impoverished, but also now in this weird position where they make slightly too much to qualify for certain public assistance programs.”
Rafael Jaime, president of the larger union group UAW 2865, supports the contract, calling it a “historic victory.” The university-wide strike will continue until ratification. If the contract is not ratified and an agreement isn’t reached, the strike could continue indefinitely.